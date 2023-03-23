Grades 7-12 assistant principal Karn Dols gave her and Dan Fischer’s PreK-8 report (in his absence) on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the monthly Onamia School Board meeting. The meeting was moved from the third Monday due to Presidents Day falling on Feb. 21.
Dols started off by wishing the school board a happy school board appreciation month. “Thank you for the time you spend, and all you do for our district.” She then proceeded with Fischer’s report: February was “I Love to Read Month” the theme was “Tackle a good book.” “So students in grades pre-K through second will count total minutes of reading both at home and at school. Students in grades three to six will read books and take Accelerated Reading (AR) quizzes on the books and earn prizes based on AR points earned.”
Onamia Elementary has grade level rewards, and class rewards for reading. Dols said, “Each week an assembly will be held to honor the week’s top readers and they will participate in a football themed obstacle course.”
PreK and kindergarten registration night was Thursday, March 9. Dols said, “There will be prizes, giveaways, and food that night.” Onamia elementary had their Sweetheart Dance at the February Family Fun Night. “It was a great success, there were about 220 students and family members, so it was very well attended.”
Dols said the Professional Learning Community (PLC) teams at the elementary have now gone through two grade level data digs. ”Intervention data from our interventionists shows growth in students meeting benchmarks. Our PLC teams look at grade level data weekly and use the data to inform instructional practice.”
Onamia’s school improvement team continues with classroom observations in math. Dols said, “We will conduct more math observations on Feb. 22, and our math consultant will provide individual feedback for teachers on teaching the math curriculum.”
Dols then went on to her report. Feb. 6-10 was Counselor Appreciation Week. “We are so thankful for everything Brady does for our high school students and the school community in general, we very much appreciate all the things he does.”
Dols said the second quarter Honor Roll students from the high school will be treated to a root beer float. “There were 83 students on the honor roll this year compared to 63 students at this time last year, so a lot more students earned Honor Roll privileges and it was great to see.”
Onamia’s Snow Daze is this week. “The school will be busy with activities, dances, games, dress up days, and of course, conferences,” Dols said.
Dols and Fischer attended a couple of meetings with Navigate360. “They are the company that oversees ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evaluate) training. We’ve been diving into some of the products they have to offer that look at overall school safety, i.e. threat detection, mental health support, etc. They have a lot of ideas and products that can be beneficial to schools.”
The focus has been on what schools are doing for overall school safety. “There are two different demonstrations that we are participating in to see if the products they offer would be appropriate for our needs.”
Dols added, “We have a meeting scheduled with our trauma specialist to go over some of her observations and receive feedback. I also shared with her our Alternative to Suspension (A2S) procedures and handbooks with the goal to make these items have trauma sensitive language and procedures.”
Dols concluded, “Our staff has been incredibly helpful this past month, and all year, really, in helping cover for one another. For various reasons there have been staff and office staff out, and the teachers are working hard to make sure everything is covered, and is as consistent as possible.” Dols said Onamia is feeling the shortage of school workers “just as everyone else is.”
Director Brian Barnett then mentioned he had not seen any honor roll lists in the Mille Lacs Messenger newspaper lately, Dols said they could certainly send them in.
