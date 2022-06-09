A group of Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts got together to assist Roy “Jake” Shetka May 27 with displaying flags at the gravesites of veterans at the Isle Cemetery. Members of the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts help out each year to get the flags displayed for the Memorial Day Weekend as we honor those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. Pictured are Jake Shetka (U.S. Veteran), Warren Minenko, Marcus Paulsen, Dylan Heise, Wheeler Minenko, Daron Stenvold (U.S. Marines Veteran), Tristan Heise, Dylan Stenvold, Allison Paulsen, Lexi Stenvold, Brianna Heise, Aidan Heise and Rylan Heise. (Not pictured is Laura Heise, Girl Scout troop 771 leader).

