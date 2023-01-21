One of the honors and burdens of the legal profession is that we see people on their worst days. Whether it is after the loss of a loved one, a serious injury, or after someone has committed a crime, it is likely that there are better days ahead after one’s involvement in the legal system.
Fixing our eyes on this hope for better days is critical in keeping the appropriate perspective when acting as a prosecutor. Our ultimate goal is to rebuild and restore our community from the harmful effects of crime, not punish for punishment’s own sake.
In furtherance of that perspective, our Drug Treatment Court is now fully active after multiple attempts to receive grant funding and a delay caused by the COVID lockdowns, and we are now getting close to our first graduates from the program. I have the privilege of attending these hearings and was inspired this week by all of the positive attitudes that people had developed during their time in the program. Multiple participants reported being sober for longer than they had ever been sober in their adult lives. The absence of drugs had allowed them to achieve a mental clarity that had not been possible before, and they had hope for even better days ahead.
Keep in mind that to be eligible for this specialty court, you must have a high need for drug treatment and be a high risk to commit new crimes in the future. That means that often participants have multiple convictions or pending cases already when they start the program.
Progress does not come without struggles. Relapse is a predictable part of the course to recovery, and our participants are no different. What inspired me this week was the radical honesty shown by the participants. A relapse is understandable, but dishonesty is not consistent with recovery. When people show honesty, a relapse is a bump in the road, not a trap-door to their lowest point. Radical honesty was on display among participants this week, and it helped them avoid serious legal consequences while also improving their lives.
Not all stories end the same. We have had a number of people terminated from Drug Treatment Court because they were not willing or able to follow the strict guidelines for recovery. There are no participation trophies; moving forward in Drug Treatment Court means that participants have done the work to meet its requirements. Eventually, participants have to find employment, because recovery is more than just avoiding the use of chemicals. Studies show that people must replace chemical use with productive activities and healthy relationships in order to have a long-lasting recovery. Finding a sense of purpose can be just as addictive as drugs or alcohol.
The work that we are doing in Drug Treatment Court is a team effort led by the Department of Corrections in working with these participants on a daily basis. It would not be possible without the service of the Sheriff’s Office surveillance deputy, Court Administration, the Public Defender’s office, Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services, and various treatment professionals. All that it requires of a prosecutor is kindness and a willingness to focus on hope for better days.
I invite anyone and everyone to attend Drug Treatment Court hearings—every other Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse in Milaca. The next hearings are on Wednesday, Jan. 25. These participants are doing hard work to bring hope to life, something that we can all appreciate in the new year.
