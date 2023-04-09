oswald coaches.jpg

Great coaching team

Husband and wife Terry and Gail Oswald led the Mille Lacs Raiders Junior Varsity to an 11-8 overall record this past season, giving hopes to the future of Raider girls basketball.

 Photo by Bob Statz

news.messenger@apgecm.com

The winter high school athletic season that just passed saw the combined won-loss record of the Mille Lacs Raiders varsity boys and girls basketball teams at four wins and 46 losses. It would be an understatement to say the season was easy for fans, athletes and coaches to endure. But, the boys and girls on the squads, along with their coaches were consistently positive with their attitudes, especially manifested in the fact that the teams did not give up and played hard in every contest.

