The winter high school athletic season that just passed saw the combined won-loss record of the Mille Lacs Raiders varsity boys and girls basketball teams at four wins and 46 losses. It would be an understatement to say the season was easy for fans, athletes and coaches to endure. But, the boys and girls on the squads, along with their coaches were consistently positive with their attitudes, especially manifested in the fact that the teams did not give up and played hard in every contest.
After a season like that, those concerned about the lack of winning were left to look for signs of brighter days ahead, and one shining sign came from the season turned in by the Junior Varsity Raiders girls team.
Under their new coaches Gail and Terry Oswald, the JV turned in an overall record of 11 wins and eight losses, displaying some real talent in the process.
“To tell you the truth, I didn’t really know how this was going to work out, since I had never coached a girls program before,” Terry said following the season. “But Gail and I couldn’t be more pleased at what these girls accomplished. We had some very good young players do well and this should be a good sign for the future of the Raiders program.” Indeed, the Oswalds seemed like a perfect fit for the young Raiders.
And, when looking for something positive out of the boys varsity which found just one win all winter long, look no further than what took place during the final game of the season, when several younger players, including Wesley Gahbow and Gabe Honek, showed some real basketball savvy in their section loss to St. John’s. Gahbow displayed some super moves inside to score in double digits and Honek, who is just a ninth-grader, handled the ball well in his guard position with the loss of just two players to graduation, Gahbow, Honek and company ought to bring new life to a struggling varsity of late.
