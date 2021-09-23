HopeKids Minnesota, McQuoid’s Inn, Brian Koshenina and the Big Hearts Group, along with the Bait Den, came together for an afternoon fishing trip on Mille Lacs Lake called the HopeKids John Koshenina Memorial Launch.
The event was held to bring joy and a brief respite to children and their families dealing with life altering medical situations and to honor the memory of John Koshenina, who passed on Feb. 14, 2014, from stage four lung cancer.
Sixteen kids and their siblings, along with 19 adults, enjoyed a four hour boat trip , this Sunday, Sept. 12, on Lake Mille Lacs out of McQuoid’s Inn with McQuoid’s Guide Service. Fish were caught, hot dogs and chips served, hula skirts and coconuts were worn. Everyone had a great time and a five pound walleye was caught by young Nash, one of the participants.
HopeKids Minnesota is an organization that works to restore hope and transform the lives of children with life-threatening medical conditions, along with their families and their communities.
Brian Koshenina with Muskies and More Guide Service, along with a group of ten volunteers called The Big Hearts Group, have worked with HopeKids for almost ten years, sans a three year hiatus due to the pandemic.
“The event is in Memorial to my Father, John Koshenna, a person who exemplified what it means to truly be selfless and to give with nothing expected in return,” said Koshenina. “Five months before he passed away from stage four cancer, he was able to do an event with HopeKids in which he was sick that day from chemotherapy, but later on said it was the best thing he had ever been a part of in his life,” said Brian Koshenina.
Tim and Cindy Potoczny, owners of McQuoid’s, donated the launch boats, captains, first mates and bait. Kathy and Jim Dempsey, owners of the Bait Den in St. Cloud, donated food and treats. Director Brian Koshenina and Brian Anderson, executive director of HopeKids, coordinated the event.
