Do you know a nurse? A doctor? Someone who works in the hospital cafeteria, or an environmental services worker? Do you know an ultrasound technician or a radiologist? A CNA or EMT or paramedic or anesthesiologist? Without these people and the hospitals and facilities they work in, the landscape of our towns would look much different.
According to Hospital and Healthcare Management, community hospitals play a role in “providing necessary healthcare facilities, medical professionals, and employment opportunities to the local community.” This year, May 7-13 will be a week dedicated to the hospitals – urban and rural alike across the country – to recognize the dedication of all employees who are part of sustaining them, especially in the aftershock of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rural hospitals are vital to rural Minnesotans’ and Americans’ health and well-being,” Dr. Brian Niskanen, Chief Medical Officer of Welia Health in Mora, said in a recent email. In rural communities, the health sector “constitutes 14% of total employment.” Having timely access to emergency care can also dramatically improve favorable outcomes for patients.
Niskanen also shared that about 17% of emergency department visits nationwide occur at rural hospitals – and the number of those ER visits is increasing.
But more than responding to medical emergencies, as if that were a simple task, rural community hospitals work to provide preventative and primary care. And because they are plugged into their communities, they can provide care and resources suited more to their patients’ needs.
Programs like diabetes counseling and support, tobacco cessation counseling and preventative screening, such as lung cancer detection, colonoscopies and physicals promote health and wellness in the community, Marketing Manager Marilyn Phillips of Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia said in an email.
She added that the demographics of the Mille Lacs area, which MLHS primarily serves, “skew to older and poorer residents compared to urban and suburban counties in Minnesota.” Such a demographic couples with chronic health issues, “as well as external challenges such as access to healthful food, transportation, caregivers at home, and so forth.”
One particular challenge facing the region is mental health. According to MLHS’s 2022 Community Health Assessment, community members within the primary service area of Onamia, Isle, Wahkon, Hillman, Garrison and Milaca, experienced mental distress “slightly more than the average Minnesotan [...].” Based on public data, approximately 12% of Minnesotans experienced mental distress in 2021, compared to 15% in the area. “This means the ratio of adults suffering from frequent mental distress increased from one in 10 to one in six in recent years.”
It’s in areas like addressing mental health needs across the region, as well as training opportunities and shared specialists, that Niskanen said the greatest possibilities for small, community hospitals in rural areas can share resources. “[S]haring between systems can be an excellent way to expand service offerings and improve patients’ access to care options.”
Lisa Kruse, public relations and marketing manager at Riverwood Health Center in Aitkin, said the partnership Riverwood has maintained with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for the better part of 30 years “has enabled the two healthcare organizations to share the cost of bringing highly skilled specialists offering advanced care to our rural communities, keeping care closer to home.”
Each of the healthcare systems has a long, storied history with their communities – from a one-doctor practice in Mora in 1907, to community-led efforts to build hospitals in the 1940s and ‘50s, as was the case in Aitkin and Onamia. Kruse of Riverwood said, “We believe that strong communities and strong health systems go hand in hand.”
She particularly highlighted in Aitkin the partnership between the hospital and the schools for classes showcasing opportunities for careers in healthcare and scholarships for graduating seniors.
Local hospitals are also playing a role in medical students gaining valuable experience in a rural setting. The Rural Physician Associates Program through the University of Minnesota offers third-year medical students the opportunity to live and work for nine months in “non-metropolitan communities,” according to the website. A preceptor at the site supervises and mentors the students, allowing them to see patients in all the areas rural medicine provides – “They experience the full spectrum of rural medical care as they follow patients and their families through a disease process or pregnancy.”
At Welia, several of their doctors went through the RPAP program, like recently retired Dr. Donner, and Drs. Gaalswyk, Olen, Schwinghamer and Niskanen. Drs. Hook and Virnig at MLHS sponsor medical students from the U of M-Duluth, Phillips shared. Dr. Bracken of MLHS is also a faculty member at Hennepin County Medical Center Family Medicine Residency and hosts residents for their rural rotation. Riverwood Healthcare Center also participates in the RPAP program.
According to Niskanen of Welia, about 80% of RPAP students end up choosing primary care as their specialty, and about 50% choose to practice in rural areas.
In general, though, like many industries and businesses across the country, rural healthcare is facing recruitment and retention issues of qualified individuals. Positively, Kruse of Riverwood said, “We are seeing a trend in 2023 toward better retention of employees and filling positions in less time.”
Phillips of MLHS pointed out that staffing was already a challenge before COVID-19 swept the world – the difficult nature of the work was only exacerbated by the pandemic. “There is ongoing stiff competition for RNs and LPNs across the state of Minnesota.”
Despite those challenges, and efforts to address them, the nature of healthcare continues to evolve. The pandemic also brought to the fore the use of technology across many fields, and healthcare is no different – and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Kruse noted for the future of healthcare, “Patients can expect to have more digital tools at their fingertips to monitor their health.” Already at Riverwood, patients can utilize virtual clinic visits for primary care, behavioral health and other specialty services. “These remote video visits allow patients to receive care wherever is convenient for them, at home or at work. They may also be an option for those where transportation, and the inability to drive, is an obstacle to getting timely health care.”
MLHS and Welia also have telehealth options; Phillips also pointed towards more outpatient care and less in-patient care in the future. Surgeries, like knee and hip surgeries, that once required a short stay are now one-day outpatient visits.
Robotics are also shaping and reforming the nature of surgical procedures. Kruse said the use of robotics “allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with a higher degree of precision are increasingly being used.”
The evolution of technology also means electronic patient records and keeping that information protected. And though it provides an ease of sharing information across health systems when appropriate, there is a cost to maintaining safe keeping of the data from malware.
Celebrate the good
National Hospital Week is one week of 52 to highlight and remember the work being done each and everyday across clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies and more. It is just one way to recognize the work that has already been done in healthcare and the work they will continue to do. Say thank you to a healthcare professional this week.
