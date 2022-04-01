In the heat of the boat show season, recreational enthusiasts are looking forward to another Minnesota summer. One thing in particular that has gained popularity over the last few years is wake surfing.
If you’re not familiar with the sport, it is done with a specialty boat that can produce a large wave on one side by way of ballast, at a relatively low speed. The surfer will start out with a short rope to get up on the board, then once “on the wave” can throw the rope in the boat and literally “surf” on the wave for as long as they can last.
Wake surfing has taken the water world by storm and has also taken recreational boating to a whole new level. With the explosion in popularity, there has come push back from property owners and wildlife enthusiasts as well because of the large waves created from these types of boats, and the shoreline damage they are causing.
A recently released study conducted by the University of Minnesota studied the differences between the waves generated by typical water recreation and the waves generated while wake surfing.
The study revealed that the waves from wake surfing are two to three times the size of typical waves generated by other boats, and have three to nine times the energy as well.
According to an article by Minnesota News Connection, lead researcher Jeff Marr, associate director of engineering and facilities at the university’s St. Anthony Falls laboratory, said that type of force is something most Minnesota lakes aren’t used to.
“This is a new use of a boat,” he said, “and we want to understand what does it mean, what are the implications?”
As activities such as wake-surfing gain in popularity, Marr said the next step is to use the data to measure how these powerful waves can affect lake ecology. This study indicated certain wake-surf boats require buffers of at least 425 to 500 feet from shorelines and docks to minimize their wake impacts.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also did a survey of almost 3,000 recreational boaters and recently released the findings.In the metro area alone, almost 45% of the people that responded said high wakes from other boaters are a problem.
According to the News Connection article, Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said in talking with lake associations, the marine industry and other stakeholders, it is clear something needs to be done.
“All the groups are coming around to the idea that we need to take action to protect public safety,” Forester stated. “To ensure that people that are out recreating on the lakes are having a good time, and we don’t negatively impact the resource while we’re doing it.”
Not only are high wakes dangerous to other boaters — especially smaller crafts like canoes, kayaks, windsurfers, sailboats, etc. — they also create damage to the shoreline in the form of erosion. And with that damage comes destruction of not only privately owned shoreline but also natural habitat and wildlife nesting areas as well.
Some of the lakes that wake surfing is done on are so small they have never seen waves this size before, the lakes are just too small for the wind to generate waves of this magnitude, therefore in some cases the shoreline is not ready for them either.
According to the article, Adam Block, boating law administrator for the DNR, said concerns about certain boat activity comes as sales surge during the pandemic. Over the past two years, Minnesotans have purchased more than 16,000 new motorized watercraft.
With a number of them larger and faster, he said they are taking a fresh look at how to approach the boating experience, and education is a part of it.
“We continue to see many new boaters brought into this sport,” Block observed. “And this is not just for Minnesota, this is happening across the nation.”
Block noted the overall effort follows a near record summer last year in boater fatalities as well. He added talks can be expected in the legislative session, but it is unclear if action will be taken, and what the scope would be.
A bill was introduced last year in February to the Minnesota legislature. House bill HF 1606 was described as, “A bill for an act relating to natural resources; regulating wake surfing on waters of this state; amending Minnesota Statutes 2020.”
The bill did say, “On waters of this state, a person may not wake surf on: a lake or bay of 50 acres or less, or a waterway where the waterway is less than 500 feet wide. On waters of this state, a person may not wake surf at greater than slow-no wake speed within 200 feet of a: shoreline, dock, swimmer, raft used for swimming or diving, or a moored, anchored, or non motorized watercraft.”
According to the study, 200 feet is just not far enough and should be more than double that figure to prevent future shoreline damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.