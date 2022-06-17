After a below normal summer and fall last year that essentially dried up the headwaters of the Rum River on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake for almost six months, things have turned around - in a big way. Currently the lake is about 19 inches higher than it was when it froze last year on December 6, 2021, and is about 10 inches above the 19-year average.
This is compared to being over 27 inches higher than the low water in 2007, and around 10 inches lower than the high water in 2002. The current level is still around seven inches lower than the ordinary high water mark used for building setback purposes.
Rainy River watershed
North of us in the Rainy River watershed, things are completely out of control. New record high water levels have surpassed previous records from the floods of 70 years ago in the 1950s. The Rainy River watershed spans all the way from the Boundary Waters east to Lake of the Woods west, south of Lake Vermilion and north to Kenora, Ontario - it’s huge.
Rainy Lake itself was predicted to rise another 1-3 inches recently. Which is not bad considering it was doing that in a day not too long ago. But right now any rise in the lake level is already compounding the current damage being done to the multitude of properties that have been affected. In the end, all that water will come down the Rainy River, then pass through Lake of the Woods on its way to the Winnipeg River system that starts in Kenora, and continues 146 miles north to Lake Winnipeg.
Mille Lacs watershed
The Mille Lacs watershed is comparatively minuscule when compared to the above - considering the size of Mille Lacs. It spans a mere 30 or so miles in each direction and is made up of a handful of lakes mainly in the northwest corner and a dozen creeks around the lake that feed it. Mille Lacs has only one outlet - the Rum River.
Rum River
As of April, when the snow began to melt, the Rum River outlet at Mille Lacs began to flow again. Prior to that it was dried up and had several sand bars showing in front of it. Even though the head waters were dried up, the river actually continued to flow south of Mille Lacs due to various springs and wetland drainage. But consequently, Shakopee Lake experienced a fish die off. This was most likely caused by the lack of current normally provided to the shallow lake.
With the current came the much needed oxygen that the lake could not produce on its own due to its lack of depth. Deeper lakes have the ability to hold their oxygen all winter. The thick ice and heavy snow cover also reduced the photosynthesis necessary to create the life giving oxygen.
April, May and June (so far) have brought several major storms. According to the Department of Natural Resources website year-to-date precipitation chart, Isle has received 10 plus inches so far this year. Compared to the previous wettest season on record for that area was 1974, with over a foot of the wet stuff. In contrast, the driest year was 1987 with just over three inches to date.
Rising water problems?
With the rising water on Mille Lacs comes a number of problems for lakeshore owners and lake users alike. Docks that were set for last year’s low water will more than likely need to be raised up for this year’s level - or at least repositioned. Some consider 30 inches to be the magic number from the bottom of the dock to the water to be a good distance, but higher is always better on a body of water the size of Mille Lacs.
Boat lifts will also have to be rearranged just like the docks. A boat lift that is too deep can result in the big waves “floating” the boat right through the lift and up onto the shore. Finding the sweet spot can be the difference between having the boat damaged, or conversely, if the lift is too shallow, having to move it back out deeper if the water recedes and the boat will no longer go in.
Shoreline erosion is another factor high water brings. Some lake shore owners took advantage of the low water last year and rip-rapped their problem areas with rocks. A lot of Mille Lacs has natural rip-rap from when the lake was created, but some owners have modified the natural rock buffer and now are experiencing erosion as a consequence.
For the users of the lake, boat ramps can become a problem as well with high water. One might wonder how? What happens is the higher the water, the further back the “blowout” hole is. So to reach the deep part of the access one might need to back the boat in until the tailpipe is blowing bubbles.
This is not uncommon, especially for larger crafts that need to float off the trailers. Roller trailers are not as easily affected, unless the boat is driven on to the trailer (power loaded) then care must be taken so the lower unit has enough water and does not hit the bottom. How far to back the trailer in becomes the big question, and can make the difference between dinging up the prop, or safely getting the rig back on the trailer.
Woes will come with both high and low water, but for now Mille Lacs lake is well above the 19 year average, but not even close to flood stage like some other areas of the state, and there are plenty of people around here that are just fine with that.
