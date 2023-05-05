Last fall the equipment used to measure the level of Mille Lacs Lake in Cove Bay by the U.S. Geological Survey was defunded and has since sat idle, thus there have been no levels available.
Here’s the statement on the website regarding defunding: “Funding for this gauge lapsed on 10/01/2022, so data is currently not available. USGS is actively seeking additional funding from interested agencies. For more information, click on the ‘Questions or Comments’ box at the bottom of this page.” The website is waterdata.usgs.gov/monitoring-location/05284000.
But comparing the flow at the headwaters of the Rum River outlet in Vineland Bay to last fall, it’s very obvious that levels are up substantially. Last fall the lake again steadily dropped and the outlet was barely a trickle.
The interesting part about that, further downstream the river was low, but flowing, with plenty of water still going out of Lake Onamia. And down by Anoka, the river levels were still high enough for the usual boating activities.
Now, comparing the fall of 2022 to 2021 (when the whole state was in different stages of drought), the outlet was completely dried up by late fall. But by the spring of 2022, it was the complete opposite, and again flowing strong.
Last spring the state saw record flooding throughout – especially in the north from Lake Vermillion all the way west to Lake of the Woods, as that is all in the same watershed.
The Mille Lacs Lake watershed by comparison is considerably smaller. It essentially covers the basic outline of the lake, but extends a little further to the west and to the east, so the big lake does not fluctuate as much as the larger watersheds do.
The lake level this time last year was 1251.75 feet above sea level and peaked in late June about a foot higher, before it slowly receded to the last reading available of 1251.45 feet at the end of September. That equates to about a 16-inch fluctuation through the open water period and resulted in a net drop of four inches from the April reading.
By late fall it was even lower, but generally speaking, this pattern is normal for our lakes. Most lakes are lower in the fall than in the spring, as spring runoffs usually feed the lakes if there is an average snowfall and the usual spring rains.
According to Minnesota Public Radio (MPR), this winter has had a record snowfall for the area. As of April 24, Brainerd has smashed the previous record with over seven feet of the white stuff – 89.3 inches to be exact. The previous record was from the winter of 1996/97 with 80.6 inches.
Last winter was right there as well with 77.3 inches, and is officially the fourth snowiest winter on record, and we all know what happened last spring (flooding). St. Cloud broke their record as well with 88.2 inches, besting the winter of 1964/65 that dropped 87.9 inches.
Just to help you feel a little better, Duluth had a record winter too, with almost 12 feet of snow in the area – 139.9 inches so far! The previous record was from the 1995/96 winter that left 135.4 inches in its wake.
In between the recent snowstorms, the area has received some substantial amounts of rain as well, with many area rivers cresting at flood levels and still rising. As of April 26, the Mississippi River in Aitkin broke the previous high water mark set back in April of 1979. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. The river was expected to crest at 17.5 feet on April 26. The 1979 level was 17.1 feet set on April 26 and the current level is approaching the 1945 high water mark of 17.5 feet which was also set on April 26. Looks like April 26 is the magic day for the river to crest.
All of this is pointing to higher water levels on Mille Lacs as well going into the upcoming summer season. So if higher water on the big lake is what you’re hoping for, you will more than likely get your wish this summer. Even though the official gauge is defunded, all the signs are pretty obvious and there to see.
Another interesting statistic from MPR was that out of the 30 days in April, 26 of them had winds that exceeded 30 mph, and the trend continued as of May 1 with winds forecasted to gust over 35 mph again. This has begun to move the lake ice around, which is a good sign that the big lake is finally about to shed its skin.
