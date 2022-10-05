The rocks in Wigwam Bay have been a great indicator of the water levels on Mille Lacs Lake. Up until last year the rocks were underwater for many years as the lake level was above average. Now that the lake is back to a more normal level, they’re showing, and the birds once again have their place to sit.
Photo by Erik Jacobson
The headwaters of the Rum River is looking more normal after the higher water of the spring and early summer.
The last few years on the big lake have been a bit of a roller coaster for water levels. After quite a few years of above average lake levels, people got used to seeing that, and when the lake settled back down to around average again, many people thought the lake was low. Now it is happening again.
After last year’s drought where all the lakes in Minnesota suffered – especially by fall – some lakeshore owners either pulled their dock and boat lift early, or some actually had their boat stranded in the lift because the lake dropped too low to float it out. And some simply moved their lifts out to deeper water if they had the option.
Last fall the Messenger predicted the lower water levels may be the new norm unless the area got lots of snow over the winter and some substantial spring rains to raise the lake back up, and guess what? We did.
Bring on the spring of 2022 that included torrential rains and a quick snow melt that sent lakes and rivers flowing to the brim completely reversing the effects of the total drought the previous year and then some.
There was quite a mess in the Rainy River watershed – setting all time high water marks from Lake Vermilion all the way west to Lake of the Woods and then north of there, but that’s another story.
The Mille Lacs ice came off a couple weeks late on May 2, (average ice out is April 22) the lake had an above average level of 1251.70 feet above sea level at that time. The 20-year average, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, taken at the Cove Bay access on the southwest corner of the lake, is 1251.05 feet. So this spring was around eight inches above average – a good start to the summer season considering how low the lake was the previous fall.
Comparing this to the fall of 2021 when the lake froze on Dec. 6, (the northwest corner of the lake actually re-opened in a brutal storm on Dec. 15, but was frozen again by Dec. 17) the level was 1250.71 feet – nearly a foot lower then when the lake thawed six months later in May of 2022.
Fast forward another month to June. With all the rain, the feeder creeks were pumping lots of water into the big lake and it was up another six-plus inches with a level of 1252.23 feet on June 7. Now the lake was over 14 inches above average and getting back to the level Mille Lacser’s were used to seeing after all those years of high water due to the many years of above average rainfall.
This level held on into July as it stayed steady, but then in typical fashion began dropping as August approached. As of Aug. 1, the level had dropped almost six inches to 1251.76 feet. Still over eight inches above the 20-year average.
The decline continued into September, as this has always been the case in the fall. The summer months are the wettest, and rainfall on average declines as the fall season progresses.
By Sept. 2, the level had dropped another three inches, and, as of this writing, the lake has dropped another three inches as well, bringing the level down to 1251.32. Even though the lake is beginning to look low again, it is still around three inches above the two-decade average.
One of the lake level landmarks that has not changed over the decades is the rock break in Wigwam Bay, where the Little Whitefish Creek comes in. I’m assuming there used to be some docks behind it when there used to be quite a few old resorts in the bay that are no longer there.
Those rocks were underwater for so many years that marker buoys were eventually put out around it so boaters would not hit them. When the water is around average, these rocks stick out of the water and the birds love to sit on them. They are currently making an appearance, and are probably here to stay until next spring, barring any heavy precipitous activity (which is highly unlikely this time of year).
According to Minnesota Public Radio, 20% of the state is currently experiencing drought or near drought conditions – especially in the metro area and south. Northern Minnesota has had its share of rainfall lately, so it is not currently included in any drought warnings.
