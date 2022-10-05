The last few years on the big lake have been a bit of a roller coaster for water levels. After quite a few years of above average lake levels, people got used to seeing that, and when the lake settled back down to around average again, many people thought the lake was low. Now it is happening again.

After last year’s drought where all the lakes in Minnesota suffered – especially by fall – some lakeshore owners either pulled their dock and boat lift early, or some actually had their boat stranded in the lift because the lake dropped too low to float it out. And some simply moved their lifts out to deeper water if they had the option.

