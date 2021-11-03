There has been much talk about the lake levels on Mille Lacs Lake this summer. Mille Lacs, like most of the other lakes in the state, has been affected by the summer drought. But one thing people should take into consideration is the fact that the 2013-2019 summer seasons were the wettest Minnesota summers on record, making for really high water.
During those seven years, there was actually an entire summer’s worth of additional rainfall. Culminating in 2018, which was the peak of that wet season, with a record rainfall recorded in the Twin Cities of 40.32 inches, second only to the previous record of 40.15 inches in 1911, according to the National Weather Service. These records have been kept since 1871.
With that said, it was really easy to get used to the high water Mille Lacs Lake had for all those years. Now that there is not excessive amounts of rain, the lake is settling back into a more normal level. As of October 18, the lake level was 1250.84 feet (above sea level) as measured by the U.S. Geological Survey at the Cove Bay public access on the southwest corner of the lake.
The 19-year average level is 1251.39 feet. So the October level is about six and a half inches below the 19-year average. Putting it that way, it does not seem as extreme as when looking at the physical shoreline of the lake currently.
Taking into consideration the lake was around two feet higher this time in 2019, it’s easy to say the lake is down a couple feet. Some people are even saying three feet. But all the talk is still relative to the historic average height of the lake. Whether the lake is high or low at any given time has to fit into that equation when realistically talking about the level of the lake.
Looking at the Rum River headwaters on the west side of Mille Lacs in Vineland Bay, it appears to be dried up. There is no discernible flow of water coming out of Mille Lacs. Yet it’s interesting, at the outlet of Lake Onamia, it is still flowing at a fairly decent rate – well less than usual – but flowing. And to the south in Anoka, it looks like there is still plenty of water for all boating activities
With that main river outlet no longer flowing – thanks to the fixed height dam that replaced the natural river flow a few years ago – Mille Lacs lake levels should remain fairly consistent for now and not go much lower. And looking back at the lake levels over the past couple months, the level has only varied a little over two inches (lower) since mid-August.
The “recent” record low was in 2007 when the lake recorded a level of 1249.93 feet. That’s around eleven inches lower than it is now. But that was prior to the fixed height dam now at the outlet of the Rum. With the dam now in place, one might wonder if that level is even possible anymore.
The all-time record low was back in October, 1936, when the lake recorded an astounding level of 1245.63 feet. That is over five feet lower than the current lake level. Lakeshore owners may have been amazed with how much more property they had. Not to mention the lake would have quite a few more islands than it currently does. Once again, that level does not seem possible anymore with the changes to the Rum River outlet.
So, the lake is definitely lower than average, no doubt about that. But it might not be as low as some think because of the high water of the past. But unless the area gets some substantial rain this fall, or an above average snowfall this winter, the lake will likely remain below average for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.