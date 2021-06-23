There has been a lot of talk this year about the low water around the state. Both the St Croix and the Mississippi rivers are nearing record lows. Many of the state’s lakes are low as well. After an unusually dry winter, there was little to no runoff, and the ground was so dry to begin with that it actually absorbed a lot of the water that should have been runoff into our lakes and rivers. Combined with the recent near drought conditions, it has made for a very low water year around the state so far.
So how does this year’s lake level on Mille Lacs stack up to prior years and record years? As of June 7, Mille Lacs had a median daily level of 1251.68 feet as measured by the U.S. Geological Survey at the Cove Bay public access on the southwest corner of the lake. The level just after ice out in April this year was 1251.96 feet (remember that number). So the lake has dropped three and a half inches since then.
Last year at this same time the level was 1252.26 feet, or seven inches higher. In 2019 at this same time the level was 1252.63 feet, or eleven and a half inches higher than now, so as you can see, there is a three year trend of dropping water. That may shed some light on how we got to the current level, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
If you go back to this same time frame in 2018, the level was 1251.72 feet, just one half inch higher than what we currently have – and that some consider to be “low water.” Looking back to 2017, the level was 1251.78. In 2016, it was 1251.42, then it got quite a bit higher in 2015 with a level of 1252.2 feet, or six and a half inches higher than it is currently. As you can see it ebbs and flows, but no real drastic swings.
If you look at the record years and the modern record years, that really shows the drastic swings the lake has been through over the years. The record low level back in October of 1936 was an astounding 1245.93 feet. That is six feet lower than it is right now. Can you even imagine what the lake would look like with the water that low? Not only would the overall size of the lake be reduced due to all the extended shorelines around the lake, but there would be a number of additional islands that would rise up from a previously watery grave.
That type of radical swing is not likely to ever happen again due to the fixed height dam at the rum river outlet. But the modern day record low back in 2007 very easily could. The lake level of that year was 1249.93 feet, or twenty one inches lower than it is so far this year. That year, there were a few extra rock buoys on the lake as there were more shallow areas than usual.
The record high water years are not nearly as dramatic as the low water years. The record high water level was 1253.87 feet set in Aug. of 1972. That would be a little over two feet higher than this year. The modern day high water record was in 2002 at a level of 1253.08 feet, or about a foot and a half higher than currently.
To put all these levels in perspective, the ordinary high water mark on Mille Lacs is considered to be 1252.8 feet. This is the number that is used to calculate building setbacks on lake shore property. That level is currently a little over a foot higher than right now. So if you’re using the ordinary high water mark as your average level, then we are definitely down. According to Wikipedia, the ordinary high water mark is defined as “the highest water that can be expected to be produced by a body of water in non-flood conditions.” So really, that in and of itself cannot be used as an “average” lake level.
If you average out the above seven years of lake levels it comes out at 1251.96 feet (remember that number? It was April this year), just three and a half inches higher than the current level. So after crunching the numbers, it looks like the lake has settled into a fairly average level at least over the last seven years. But if this drought continues, the lake level will continue to fall and evaporation will play another key role in the dropping water level. That could set us up for even lower water come fall, and that is already historically a low water period.
So if you want the lake level higher, do your best rain dance, sing your best rain song or hope and pray for the best. In the meantime, it looks like the lake is in range of a fairly average level for this time frame.
