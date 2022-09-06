Currently, 85 percent of Americans own a smartphone. Ten years ago, only 35 percent of the U.S. population owned a smartphone. The trend of handheld devices is a relatively newer one. As a society, we are enjoying many of the benefits handheld technology gives us, but are also just starting to realize how our new addiction can also affect our bodies.

Smartphone users spend an average of two to four hours a day with their heads dropped down texting, reading emails, scrolling social media, and watching videos. This results in 700 to 1,400 hours a year of excess stress on the cervical spine. Teenagers are most at risk, as they could spend an additional 5,000 hours per year in this position. These estimates include all tech devices such as: smartphones, tablets, laptops, video game consoles, and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.