On April 16, the Isle Huskies baseball team opened their season with a double-header against the Upsala/Swanville Patriot. They lost both 5-inning games.
The Minnesota State High School League recommended double-headers be 5-inning affairs, and that was what transpired on April 16 when the Isle Huskies basekball team hosted the non-conference Upsala/Swanville Partriots.
Upsala jumped all over Isle pitching in the top of the first inning of the first game, scoring 17 runs on the way to a 19-1 rout.
The Patriots outhit the Huskies 12-7.
Upsala 17 0 1 1 0 19
Isle 0 0 1 0 0 1
In game two of the double-header against the Upsala/Swanville Patriot, the Isle Huskies again gave up double figures in the first inning, allowing 13 runs leading to a 17-5 Patriot win.
Jacob Gallion and TJ Remer combined for four of Isle’s five total hits in the five-inning tilt.
Gallion started on the mound for Isle, giving up 17 runs and 17 hits during the first twoo innings, followed by Daniel Miller who pitched two innings, giving up no runs and not hits nd striking out five Patriot batters.
Upsala 13 4 0 0 -- 17
Isle 0 0 0 5 0 5
