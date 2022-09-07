The Onamia School Board meeting held on Aug. 15 started 10 minutes late so all could enjoy the cake that was provided to celebrate outgoing long-time board member Ben Husom after many dedicated years of service. The board sang to him, “For he’s a jolly good fellow.”
This month’s Raider Recognition award went to Cyndy Rudolph who worked in the community education department for the last 17 years. Vold said a few words: “Cyndy has been an amazing asset to the school and the community and she has also written and brought in millions of dollars of grants for us over the years. Cyndy has worn many hats for Onamia schools and she has always served the district with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. She will be missed at Onamia schools and the entire region, as well as all the amazing summer and extended day programming that she has organized and provided for students as well. So thank you to Cyndy, and we wish you a happy retirement.” Rudolph was not present, but she was given a round of applause by all.
There were no visitor communications so it was on to the reports. Superintendent JJ Vold updated the board on the work that had been conducted during the policy and personnel meeting on Aug. 1, and the finance and facilities meeting on Aug. 8 highlighting the work that was done on the procurement policy, handbooks, facility, staff and budget updates.
Vold then went on to give his superintendent report: “We are excited for the fall and for the back to school events including fall sports which started today, new teacher orientation on August 24 and 25, new teacher workshop August 29 through September 1, open house on August 31, and of course the first day of school on September 6.”
There are several summer projects wrapping up at Onamia schools including the new playgrounds, new gym floors, ventilation systems, and baseball and softball fields. A tour was given of the facility updates after the board meeting for all interested.
Vold welcomed Brian Miner as the new 21st Century Coordinator and Activities Director. He said they were also excited to welcome back Jeff Walz as the new District Float Teacher.
“We have been working on back to school workshop week plans throughout the summer, and we will be revealing our message and slogans for the new school year very soon.” Vold said.
Mille Lacs Area Operation Community Connect was hosted at Onamia Schools on Aug. 23.
Kelly Etzel and her advanced culinary class will be taking over the management and ordering for concessions for the 2022-23 school year. “Kelly also has some new ideas to offer items like chili, hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, fruit, and several other seasonal options.” Vold said.
Vold then said, “We have our new Win, Win, Win initiative for free and reduced forms and compensatory aid. Also free and reduced forms were mailed home last week as well and we will be having a big push for all families to please submit forms by Sept. 30.”
He reiterated the importance of returning the “free or reduced” lunch application. Whether your family qualifies for it or not, this federal document has a direct link to school funding – so it’s very important to return. If you’re uncomfortable disclosing your annual income, simply write in “over limit.” Vold then encouraged everyone to return the form either way by Sept. 30.
Onamia has brought in Beka Swisher from Mid-State to help coordinate Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) this year. Beka will work with the team as they continue working on enhancing the ECFE programs.
Vold said there are many more Raiders items that have been ordered and are on their way, including new Raiders carpets, banners, record boards, light pole banners, logos for the school vans, logos for the tables, new apparel, and more.
The school board has also sent out information to the senior class to apply for student board members. And there is a $250 scholarship to the student that is selected to serve courtesy of the Vold family.
Vold then reminded everyone that the first home game will be a Raiders football game on Sept. 1, and volleyball games will start shortly after that.
At the end of the board communication portion of the meeting, Chair Virgil Wind said, “I want to say one thing for my good buddy old pal Ben here. Number one, thank you very much for coming on board, and thank you for the one minute of your life many, many years ago that resulted in taking hours away from your life on this board.” Wind closed with a quote: “Good friends are like stars, you can’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.”
Board member Brian Barnett then added, “I just wanted to tell Ben it’s been great. I know when all this started that seat that you got was in the special election, and then I got the call that you got it, and it couldn’t have worked out better.”
Superintendent JJ Vold and Administrator Shannon Brandt, along with the rest of the board members, added a thank you.
Since the resignation was within 90 days of the next scheduled election, there is no need for a special election to fill Husom’s vacant position. So far there have been four people who have filed to run for the three open seats on the board. Mike Balder, Brian Barnett (incumbent), Richard Blomer and Josey Duffee have filed for candidacy for the three open seats. Clerk Angel Oehrlein is not running for reelection, as well as vice chair Ben Husom.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
