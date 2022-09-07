The Onamia School Board meeting held on Aug. 15 started 10 minutes late so all could enjoy the cake that was provided to celebrate outgoing long-time board member Ben Husom after many dedicated years of service. The board sang to him, “For he’s a jolly good fellow.” 

This month’s Raider Recognition award went to Cyndy Rudolph who worked in the community education department for the last 17 years. Vold said a few words: “Cyndy has been an amazing asset to the school and the community and she has also written and brought in millions of dollars of grants for us over the years. Cyndy has worn many hats for Onamia schools and she has always served the district with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. She will be missed at Onamia schools and the entire region, as well as all the amazing summer and extended day programming that she has organized and provided for students as well. So thank you to Cyndy, and we wish you a happy retirement.” Rudolph was not present, but she was given a round of applause by all. 

