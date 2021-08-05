Construction on a box culvert on Hwy 210 near McGregor is now complete, and the detour will be removed today, July 27. Finishing work will be completed with lane closures.
For project maps and more information visit the website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy210-culvert.
