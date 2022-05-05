Those who travel on Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca, Benton and Mille Lacs counties, will encounter the road closed and detoured as construction gets underway Monday, May 9. The closure is necessary to improve 14 miles of Highway 23.
The $18.2 million project will reconstruct Highway 23 from Broadway Avenue to east of 13th Avenue in Foley, which includes a new roundabout at 8th Avenue/Penn Street; resurface 12.5 miles of Highway 23 from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River bridge in Milaca; replace or repair underground culverts or drainage pipes; and improve access at multiple Highway 23 intersections in Foley, east of Foley, Ronneby, Oak Park, east of Oak Park, Foreston and west of Milaca.
Here’s what to expect:
•Detour, May to November — Highway 23 will close to through traffic between Broadway Avenue South in Foley and the Rum River bridge west of Milaca. Motorists will follow a signed detour that uses Broadway Avenue South in Foley, Benton County Road 4, Mille Lacs County Road 12 and Highway 169 near Milaca. A truck route will also be signed for commercial and larger recreational vehicles along Highway 95 and Highway 169. Get maps
•Access will be open and maintained for those who live, work or visit within the closed work zone — Crews will begin in Foley and work their way east toward Milaca. Expect changes to access, gravel or grooved road surfaces, flaggers, periodic stops, and alternate one-way traffic and use of pilot car. Please slow down and follow construction signs through the work zone. Temporary hard closures will occur to improve access along Highway 23 and replace underground structures.
Michels Road & Stone, Inc., is the contractor for the project. When complete in mid-November, travelers will benefit from a smoother road surface, updated drainage and improved safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.