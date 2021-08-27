I’m 75. By most any standard, I am standing on the thresh-hold of old age.
Call it vanity or just plain pride, but many of us baby-boomers in our 70s are not feeling particularly satisfied about entering what people have sometimes referred to as the “golden years.” One of the only satisfactions in being in our 70s seems to stem from the fact that we are still on the green side of the grass, as they say.
But there are things about growing old as a man that bother me. Most of those bothersome things concern the stereotypes that seem to accompany older men.
Things like wearing the same set of clothing for five or seven consecutive days and not paying attention to the fact that there are stains on one’s shirt from constant drippings during their meals. It’s not that people of all ages don’t soil their shirts from sloppy eating, its just that the elderly don’t seem to realize, or for that matter care that they are running around with stained shirts. I don’t want to be that old guy with stains on my shirt.
And I’ve noted many elderly men don’t particularly notice, or for that matter care about the fact that they have left odd bits of facial hair grow to unsightly lengths. If not taken care of, there are often long strands of hair emanating from old-men’s noses, ears or foreheads. Upon close-up conversations with these long-haired, ex-hippies, those hairs are not a good sight. I for one, don’t want to be that old guy with unkept facial hair.
Older men also often shuffle along instead of walking at a brisk pace. OK, maybe they are in the throws of arthritis or their bones have shrunk or they are just tired, but I don’t want to be that old guy who mosies along taking forever to leave the putting green while angering those in the foursome behind him.
Older men are also perceived to be “set in their ways,” and often heard uttering this: “I’ve been doing (this or that) for 80 years and am still here to talk about it, so why do I have to change now!” I don’t want to be that guy, but I know, full well, that I am.
Once, when I was a teen, I came across the pants size of my father. The waste band said 44. I knew my dad was rotund and what might be politely called “portly.” At that time in my life, I had a waste-size of 28. Yesterday, I went to the store to buy some blue jeans. The size that fit me was a 42 waste. I didn’t want my pants-size to be that of my old man, but alas, it is.
I’ve also noticed that, as a rule, older men have trouble with new electronic devices such as cell-phones, computers and remote controls for the TV and sound systems. For many of us elderly, it is not that we could not master these devices, it is mostly that we are afraid of them. We see these new-fangled items as scary. During my first experience with a computer in 1994, I pushed a button which immediately erased everything I could see or pull up on the screen. I panicked, called my son and embarrassingly said that I thought I had killed the entire world-wide-web. Sounded hilarious to him, but it was frightening to me. I still don’t want to be the guy that can’t master the IMAC at the office or at home, but I am that guy.
As a rule, old men also develop habits that become annoying to their spouses and others. When old men yawn, they often do so accompanied by loud, vocal sounds. Old men often snore, to the discomfort of their bed partners. Many old men also develop odd habits like snooping constantly for coins dropped on sidewalks or such. They seem to be able to bend over to pick a penny off the ground, but need help with the dexterity of putting on their socks. I don’t want to be that person, but, darned if I am that guy who snores, yawns loudly and looks for coins in the all the wrong places!
So, at this point in my life, I find myself doing what old people do…wearing stained clothing for a week at a time, allowing hair on my face to become unsightly, while shuffling along, looking for coins on the streets.
Never thought my life would ebb so low, but give me a break: I’m old, gosh-darn-it, and I guess that’s what old people do.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
