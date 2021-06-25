I love my Facebook. I can access pictures of Brielle’s or Dani’s little tots and enjoy their little, carefree faces.
I love my Facebook, where I can peruse pictures put foreword by wildlife photographers such as Bill Marcell and nature photos by local photo buff, the late Dave Brislance.
I love my Facebook, because it has the ability to keep me abreast via pictures and edit of the many (over 300) people I have apparently friended.
I love my Facebook, when someone posts a cartoon, an idea or a video that is so novel that I am left in awe.
I love my Facebook, when it takes me off on a tangent to clips from old TV shows or pop music features.
I love my Facebook, because it is an avenue to wish my friends happy birthday without having to go downtown to buy a card.
I love my Facebook, because it alerts me of births, weddings, graduations, and deaths in my extended family.
I hate my Facebook, because I, like so many others, get suckered in to commenting on other peoples’ political or religious views. There is always someone asking me if “God is Good?” Well, that would naturally imply that God could also be bad, which is not necessarily in his/her/its nature. And besides, the God these people are asking me to pass on to others, just may be a God whom they think looks like a Michelangelo painting and has physical characteristics of a human, which is not necessarily my interpretation of my prime mover. And as far as politics is concerned, there are on a daily basis those who make disparaging remarks about the current President and are convinced, and trying to convince me, that a sitting President has the power to control gas prices, which he doesn’t. And they are also trying to convince me that the last President was a financial genius, which he wasn’t, considering it is well known that many, if not most of his private ventures went broke, and the national debt during his four-year term went from 22 trillion to 30 trillion dollars. And, it seems as though they are always right, and I am always wrong, and that leaves me a dejected old man.
I hate my Facebook, because anyone and everyone thinks they have the right to write anything about anything, many times without posting any proof. I work for a newspaper, and unless I am writing a column with my by-line, any sentence I write must me corroborated by some sort of proof. Facebook posts are not normally subject to having to prove anything written.
I hate Facebook because of all the hate spewed day after day, not just hate for the current President, but the hate for certain genders, hate for certain races, hate for certain religious beliefs and many times, simply hate for hate’s sake.
I hate my Facebook because every fifth post is a trite bromide from a millionaire, Bible-thumping, preacher. The quaint sayings could very-well be found on any Hallmark card, but coming from this man’s company we are led to believe these words are God-sent, and of course that gospel company always needs my money, when Facebook sometimes posts aerial views of this preacher’s mansion, proving he is in no need of my donations.
I hate Facebook because it has helped rip apart friendships, families and even nations.
I hate Facebook because it gives the power of the written word to the faceless, who can write anything and not be held accountable.
I hate Facebook because, when a Native American, lawfully netting fish on Mille Lacs Lake died after falling out of his boat, he was maligned by a number of goons who wrote derogatory remarks about this young man, whom by most accounts was one of the nicest persons in our part of the world.
I hate Facebook when, after an otherwise respected man from Mille Lacs passed away, some redneck in Aitkin County posted the words, “good riddance” before that reference was soon removed.
So, there it is: The love/hate relationship so many who are on Facebook, including me, have with this social medium. So much to love, and yet so much to hate.
Someday I will have the will to stop my Facebook account because of the negativity, but then again, how can I resist waiting for pictures of Brielle’s or Dani’s kids. Those pictures will always be among the reasons I love my Facebook.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
