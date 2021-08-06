I was ready to open my Mille Lacs Lake cabin this past April, knowing full well I was without water at my summer home since last fall. My first thought was to dial up Google and ask what to do for “no water coming from the pump” and solve the problem myself. Luckily, I came to my senses and called on a local plumber to do the honors of fixing my situation. The plumber quickly diagnosed what needed to be done and “voila,” by April 10, I had running water and was in business for the ensuing summer season.
Likewise, I had a bothersome tree in my yard, which was poised to come crashing down on my house in Onamia if a good west wind were to come along. My first inclination was to purchase a chain saw and figure out how to fell a giant pine without having it destroy my home or my neighbor’s in the process. Again, I collected my wits and called on a reputable, local tree service to deal with that potential problem. The pruners did a fine job, and my wife and I feel a lot more assured that our tree troubles are in the past.
And when the issues with the COVID-19 virus came along over a year ago, I could have taken heed with what those on Facebook were saying about this disease or listened to those at the town coffee clutch to help me make decisions about how I was going to deal with this potential dilemma. Instead, as I did with my plumbing and tree problems, I called on a professional in the field of medicine to give me advice as to how to cope with this pandemic.
My local doctor, who by the way was selected as Outstanding Family Practitioner of the Year in Minnesota a few years past, gave me his best assessment on the subject of this world-wide health problem. He advanced some sobering statistics about the severity of the disease if one were to contract it and told me to do the things recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health with regard to wearing masks, social distancing and staying away from crowds. After all, those were the protocols my doctor was insisting on at his workplace, so why wouldn’t I listen to him?
My doctor also had hope that a vaccine would be coming down the pike and he recommended that as soon as that became available, I ought to get inoculated.
Well, anyone who reads Facebook will agree that there were and still are many who disregard what is being said by health professionals concerning pandemic issues, even going so far as to not believing it even exists or claiming the whole issue is a made-up conspiracy theory by our national government. Many of those anti-virus believers have also taken issue with the thought of getting the vaccine, coming up with a number theories as to why they should not trust medicine or science in this case.
Yes, there are those who have chosen not to get vaccinated and chose not to listen to their local physician, but instead elected to listen to other sources outside the medical world to confirm their beliefs that the pandemic is a hoax and need not be taken seriously.
But, here is my take:
If the pandemic is a hoax, ask relatives of the nearly half-million people in the United States who’ve died from this disease if COVID-19 is real or not.
And, to those who are not doing their share to help reach herd immunity by getting imunized, I say, “thanks for nothing.”
Those who chose not to get immunized remind me of the orange cat, the yellow duck and the white sheep, in the children’s book, “The Little Red Hen,” each of whom did nothing when asked to help with the creation of the hen’s loaf of bread, but they expected to eat the fruits of the hen’s labor in the end.
Many in our state and across the nation have chosen not to get the shot and help reach herd immunity, but will apparently, gladly revel in the medical outcome that helped shut down the spread of this virus.
Meanwhile, I have a tooth ache, so I think I will consult my local dentist … or should I just ask my next door neighbor, a carpenter by trade, what to do?
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
