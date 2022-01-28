Fatalities on the ice are down over the last few seasons, a trend that is welcomed compared to years past when there was nearly double and even more in other years. According to DNR data, there were three fatalities in 2021, two occurred last January and one was this past December.
There were two in 2020, one in December and one in February. And one in 2019 in November. That comes off some bad years like 2018 when there were six fatalities on the ice and 2017 when there were seven. 2016 had zero fatalities.
Of the 19 fatalities over the last five years, 14 involved a snowmobile or ATV of some sort. Two involved vehicles, two were walking on the ice and one was a skid loader that went through. As far as ages of the victims, 11 were over 50 and eight were under.
The oldest was an 82 year old in 2018 driving a UTV (Utility terrain vehicle) or side by side. The youngest was a 13 year old that broke through while walking on the ice in 2021.
The DNR’s Minnesota ice fatality summary information dates back to 1976. That year there were six fatalities. The worst year on record was 1981 with 15 fatalities. Three of which were right here on Mille Lacs Lake where a Jeep and two snowmobiles went through. The others were six vehicles and six more snowmobiles.
By far the method that ranked the highest for going through the ice is on a snowmobile or ATV.
There were 12 fatalities in 1979, 1980 and 2002. 13 in 1983 and 14 in 1987. Seems the 80’s were not good years for solid ice. In the 45 years on the summary there were only three years that did not have a fatality. Those were 2005, 2009 and 2016.
The lakes with the most fatalities are Lake Minnetonka with 13, Mississippi River with 11, Mille Lacs Lake with seven and Lake Vermilion and Lake of the Woods with six each.
As far as ages of the victims, the youngest was a seven month old that passed away when a truck went through on Rainy Lake in 2000. And a 9 month old when an SUV went through on Lake Minnetonka in 2013. There were a total of 45 children under ten years old that passed away as well on the summary. The oldest was an 87 year old that went through Lake Minnetonka in a car in 1987.
Two people drowned while attempting to rescue dogs that had broken through the ice. A good reminder to have the necessary equipment available to rescue yourself before attempting to rescue a dog. Two people were cross country skiing on the ice when they broke through. There were also many incidents of snowmobilers driving into open water.
Five of the fatalities were listed as “This death was due to hypothermia”, theorizing that the victims were possibly rescued but later passed away. One person was “Found in water in ice fishing house” on Maple Lake in 2014. A 71 year old victim had a heart attack after they fell through the ice on Lake Minnetonka in 1980. And there was one ice skating fatality when an 11 year old broke through Lake Minnetonka in 1979.
The most recent fatality was on Christmas Eve 2021 as reported by Lakeland PBS: “On December 24th around 5:30 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and 911 emergency communications center received a report of a vehicle going through the ice on Lake Bemidji near Diamond Point Park. The accident resulted in the death of 69-year-old John Klasen III. At the time of the accident, the ice in that area was only 4-5 inches thick.”
The first one of 2021 happened on Jan. 11, coincidentally from the same area as Lake Irving is connected to Lake Bemidji via the Mississippi River as reported by TwinCities.com: “A man’s body was recovered from Lake Irving on Monday evening after a vehicle went through the ice on Sunday. According to Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, around 1 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office was advised of a vehicle possibly going through the ice on Lake Irving, a 660-acre lake just south of Bemidji.”
First responders found a set of tire tracks that led to a hole in the ice.
Beltrami County deputies used an unmanned aircraft system and Bemidji Fire Department deployed a hovercraft and underwater camera to search the area, the release said.
Divers from the Lakes Area Dive Team arrived on scene and confirmed that a vehicle was below the ice. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, searchers recovered the body of an adult male victim from Lake Irving, the release concluded.
The third fatality of 2021 as reported by TwinCities.com: “A 13-year-old boy was found underwater and unresponsive after falling through thin ice in Eagan on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Eagan police were called to the 3000 block of Eagandale Place near Lemay Lake on a report of a missing teen.
Officers located a shoe near the water, leading them to believe the boy had fallen through ice near a drainage culvert. Around 2:15 p.m., the Dakota County sheriff’s office dive team responded to assist and located the boy within minutes. He was unresponsive. Medics performed lifesaving measures before transporting him to the hospital.” He did not survive.
All of these incidents happened throughout the winter season, some of them were early season, some of them were late season. But a lot of them were in January and February as well. So if this summary shows one thing, it shows that like the DNR says “Ice is never 100% safe to go on” and care should be exercised every time out on the ice - no matter how thick one might “think” the ice is.
Also having the right equipment - a window breaker/seatbelt cutter (in a vehicle), floating ice picks, a length of rope and a float suit - with you when traveling on the ice can be invaluable to getting yourself out of the water should you find yourself in one of these situations. It could be the difference between surviving or not.
