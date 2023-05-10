Cinco de Mayo was celebrated in a whole new way last Friday, and although it seemed like a long time coming, the ice finally went off the big lake. It was about 12 days later than average. According to the DNR the average ice out date is April 24. The lake began to break up with the big north/northwest winds that blew over the weekend of April 29, but then subsided by mid-week and the lake came to a stand still.
Satellite imagery was excellent earlier in that week showing the ice slowly creeping south each passing day of the big winds. By May 4, the winds had stopped and brought warm temperatures, and with that the sheet seemed to show some signs of breaking up with lots of fractures in the image from that day.
A nice east wind was blowing as of Friday afternoon, May 5, the satellite image clearly showed the massive amount of open water observed around the lake. The ice that was on the May 4 image was all but gone, it had dissipated overnight and throughout the day on May 5. Although the southwest corner was still clogged with some ice, the main lake was wide open.
Now of course there will still be some shore ice remnants here and there, but the official call for Mille Lacs ice out has always been when a boat can be driven from Garrison to Isle without encountering a major ice floe.
It’s very interesting when seeing the ice in the southwest corner, to the naked eye it looks like miles and miles of ice – and it is literally. But when you view it on the satellite image it doesn’t really show up as much, and this is testament to the overall size of the massive body of water.
Mille Lacs guru Steve Fellegy said in a message, “With an unprecedented series of wind gusts, the big ice sheet on Lake Mille Lacs went very fast this spring. Normally it takes at least three wind switches to complete the ice out process, but this year an unprecedented two to three day strong (consistently 25 to 40 plus miles per hour) north wind tore it up to a point where by late Friday, with only one more wind switch May 5, the ice was at least 90% gone and is OPEN!!”
Fellegy added, “The official call for the ice out by the DNR is that the lake be 90% ice free. On Mille Lacs that would be around 20 square miles.” And from the looks of things, the ice still clogged in the southwest corner is definitely less than 10% percent of the lake.
Although Lake of the Woods was still thawing to the north, Upper Red Lake was ice free as of May 5 as well. It also looked like Leech Lake was well on its way to open water in the coming days. Many smaller, nearby lakes have had ice out earlier according to the Minnesota DNR website https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/ice_out/index.html.
Last year Mille Lacs lake opened on May 2 – just a few days earlier than this year, which was again well past the average date. And in 2021, there was an unusually early ice out on April 7 – almost a month earlier than this year. But, sounds like typical Minnesota weather, and like they say – if you don’t like it, just wait five minutes and it will probably change!
