Cinco de Mayo was celebrated in a whole new way last Friday, and although it seemed like a long time coming, the ice finally went off the big lake. It was about 12 days later than average. According to the DNR the average ice out date is April 24. The lake began to break up with the big north/northwest winds that blew over the weekend of April 29, but then subsided by mid-week and the lake came to a stand still. 

Satellite imagery was excellent earlier in that week showing the ice slowly creeping south each passing day of the big winds. By May 4, the winds had stopped and brought warm temperatures, and with that the sheet seemed to show some signs of breaking up with lots of fractures in the image from that day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.