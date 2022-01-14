If you haven’t heard the name Jim Staricha of Northland Towing, just south of Isle, you probably don’t get outside much in the winter. About the time the lakes start making ice it seems it won’t take long for his name to pop up on social media.
Because as soon as the lakes start making ice, people start driving things they shouldn’t on them, and breaking through. Staricha and his crew seem to be the go-to guys that’ll come to the rescue. If you follow him on Facebook you will see that he numbers each of the recoveries for the given year.
The latest one as of this writing was a plow truck from Mille Lacs on New Years Eve, December 31. That recovery took five hours because they ran into some trouble. “A pie shaped piece of ice got hung up underneath the truck,” according to Staricha. That was number four so far this year, and the first actual truck. So far, no one has been injured.
The first was a four wheeler and smaller fish house on December 8, number two was an actual front end loader on the eastside, December 13, and number three was a full size ice castle that went through off the Garrison North public access on Christmas Eve, December 24.
That recovery took seven hours as they were forced to use a portable winch since the ice was so thin. The winch could only move the house 60 feet at a time. They had to go over 300 feet to find ice stable enough to hold it. Staricha noted: “I can’t believe how far he got before going through.”
It probably wasn’t cheap either.
Staricha has vast experience on the ice doing recoveries, and said, “It takes a lot of good help as well.” He’s been doing it since 1978. He still dives occasionally, but usually hires that part out now depending on the job. Staricha has been the feature of many interesting news stories in the past few decades. One notable incident was when he pulled a road grader out that went into Red Lake in February, 2004. The latest notable year was 2017 when he pulled a total of seven rigs out of icy waters that year alone.
He also has some great advice for driving on ice, and if you were to break through. Here’s some things to keep in mind next time you venture out on the ice in a vehicle:
Never exceed 10 mph on ice with a vehicle. Going faster will cause a ripple effect or buckling of the ice in front of the vehicle and weaken the ice ahead.
Always have your windows down. If your vehicle goes through, the electric windows will likely not work once the vehicle is submerged.
Carry a window breaker/seatbelt cutter and keep it handy. They’re cheap and well worth having for a variety of emergency situations. Staricha says, “If you think you can kick the window out you’re wrong.” He also said seat belt buttons can be very hard to push once there is tension on the belt or if you’re panicking. Best be able to quickly cut it.
According to Staricha, if you do break through, the first thing to try to do is not panic - easier said than done. But that is obviously the normal reaction. But try not to panic, you have to be able to think and devise an escape plan, and if you’re freaking out that will become that much more difficult.
If you feel the vehicle breaking through, quickly open as many doors as possible, this will hopefully hang the vehicle up and give you some extra time to escape.
If you can climb out the window onto the roof, jump to the side or to the direction the vehicle was coming from. This will be your best ice. Don’t jump to the front of the vehicle as this is where the bad ice is.
If the vehicle is going down and you’re still inside, wait till it is below the ice to try to open the doors. If you open the door while the vehicle is submerging it will tilt towards that side as the water comes in. Also, don’t try to escape through a partially open door, you may get trapped because of the ice pressing against the door. You may also have to wait until the vehicle is full of water to equalize the pressure before the door will open.
As far as finding your way back up to the surface, it can be very confusing and disorientating. Staricha says: “Follow the bubbles, they will always go up.” Also, the opening in the ice will look dark, not light - this can be very confusing as well.
Ice recovery is not the only thing Staricha does at Northland Towing. When I spoke to him he was in the middle of building a large trailer for hauling big fish houses. He’s also been known to move houses, garages and other miscellaneous large items, as well as his usual towing duties. If you’re looking to do any of that, or if you happen to find yourself something on the wrong side of the ice, give him a call 612-390-9222.
