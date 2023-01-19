Two Mille Lacs County teenagers were involved in a single vehicle rollover on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Morrison County.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling westbound when it left the road for undisclosed reasons and rolled, causing injuries. The rollover happened on Highway 10, around 6:20 p.m., near Azure Road in Cushing Township. Road conditions had snow and ice, the report indicates.
The driver was a juvenile female from Onamia; the passenger was Aden Joseph Novack, 19, of Milaca. Both received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a health care facility. Neither party was wearing seatbelts. Airbags did not deploy, and alcohol was not a factor.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Fatal crash in McGrath
A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 58-year-old man on Jan. 10.
Edward McCoy Casterlow was involved in a fatal crash in Williams Township while traveling northbound on Highway 65 in McGrath. According to the State Trooper website, Casterlow was driving a semi when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch at about 8:48 a.m.; the semi then came to rest on its passenger side. He was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbag did not deploy. Road conditions were reported as snowy/icy.
Casterlow was transported to Welia Hospital in Mora by the Mille Lacs Health System ambulance out of Isle.
