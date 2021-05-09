The Isle Huskies baseball team was left looking for their first win of the season in seven tries after dropping games to Pine River/Backus and Pine City last week.
Pine River/Backus
Pine River/Backus came to Isle on April 27 with a record of 6-1 and were to take on the Huskies who were winless in five games to date.
The Huskies, behind solid pitching of sophomore Jacob Gallion, took a 5-3 lead into the top of the sixth inning, before several errors and some timely hits allowed Pine River to score seven runs leading to a 10-5 loss for the Red and Black.
Gallion threw 5.2 innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits, issued five walks and struck out six. Daniel Miller came on to pitch a perfect inning and a quarter in relief.
Isle’s offense had just five hits, including two by Joe Carlson, but worked to get nine walks. Pine River pitching struck out eight Isle batters.
PR/B 3 0 0 0 0 7 0 10
Isle 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 5
Pine City
The Pine City Dragons pounded out 16 hits and took advantage of six Huskies errors to beat Isle 23-1 on April 30 in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Isle pitching gave up 23 runs, of which 16 were earned, and issued 11 walks.
Isle’s offense had just five hits and Huskie batters struck out six times.
Pine City 4 3 7 5 4 23
Isle 0 1 0 0 0 1
