Schools ‘beg, borrow and steal’ as sub shortage persists
Onamia preK-8 principal Dan Fischer and 7-12 assistant principal Karn Dols each gave reports to the school board at the Dec. 19 meeting in the media room of the high school.
Fischer started and reported: “We had our November Family Fun Night on Thursday, Nov. 18. It was a little lighter turnout because we had a lot of absences that week of school with influenza and RSV going around. But we did do Turkey Bingo, but with gift cards this year instead of lugging around the big turkeys – the parents really liked that.”
Onamia had dress up days for staff and students during the month of December to promote community “and had a lot of fun with that,” Fischer added.
The elementary concert was during the day this year as last year there were some attendance problems with having it in the evening. “Getting on the bus and going home, then having to get them fed and parents having to rush to get them back here by 5 p.m. to get them lined up.” Fischer said it was not out of the norm to have it during the day for schools in our area.
Fischer said they are starting to see more frequent absences with illness spreading around in both staff and students, and shortage on subs continues as well. “Right now we have no subs so we have to kind of beg, borrow and steal and combine classes and unfortunately cancel some specialist classes. It is something we are continuing to deal with.”
Onamia had their Raider Rockstar (students of the month) ceremony on Dec. 20. Students are nominated by their teachers and they all get a certificate and a description of why they were nominated. There were some fun activities as well. “The kids also get blow-up rockstar guitars, that was a big hit last year.” Fischer said. There will also be an overview of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.
School-wide bingo was held on Dec. 21. This is a PBIS reward. “As a school we set behavior goals and when we reach them we get to do some fun activities.” There will be lots of prizes for the bingo winners that have either been donated or through the PBIS school store.
Fischer said they are excited about some new Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) programming that will be available for winter/spring. “We’ll have Monday, Tuesday and Thursday classes for birth to five years old, and then parent education classes at the Rolf Olsen Center (ROC).”
“PreK had their program for the parents and it was adorable. It was our four year olds and they did the gingerbread man story and they had music and acting. So it was like a musical play that was very, very great.” Fischer said.
This is year two of the Bridges Math Curriculum for grades K-5 and year two of Heggerty Phonics for Prek-2 grades. Preliminary data of Heggerty is showing great signs of student growth. “What we have found when digging into the kindergarten readiness standards is that the visual part of the phonics program really boosted our number of kids who are meeting those standards.” That concluded Fischers report.
Dols reported next that students in grades 8-12 have the opportunity to participate in homework help or credit recovery on Monday-Wednesday down at the ROC. Credit recovery Saturday was held on Dec. 3 and the next one will be on Jan. 14. “We’re really trying to get students involved in that,” Dols added.
Dols said they are already registering for the second semester for grades 10-12. Second semester starts on Jan. 24.
“We are encouraging staff and students to participate in a door decorating contest.” Judging took place on Dec. 16. “Take a look around the building, there are some really creative ones this year,” Dols said.
There is a penny drive challenge in the high school to help benefit the local food shelf. “Each grade level is encouraged to bring in pennies every morning and there is a little competition between them.” The winning class will receive a prize before break.
There was a Know The Truth small group that has been meeting with students one time per week. Students signed up for this at the beginning of the year, and it was brought to the school through a Mille Lacs Area Partners and Prevention (MAPP) grant. “The group has a focus for students who have been impacted by substance abuse and discuss use trends, prevention, coping skills, and resources for support.” This is totally voluntary by the students.
The Tech Ed department has had presenters come in from the Sprinkler Fitters Union and J-Berd Companies to have some hands-on experiences for students to learn about various trades. “There were real-life electrical and plumbing displays from J-Berd Companies that students were able to work on and receive training from experts in the fields,” Dols said.
There have been dress up days for staff and students throughout the month of December and several fun activities planned for this week. “We are having a band concert on Monday, Raider trivia, and the talent show has been rescheduled for Wednesday.” The Jazz Band will also play for staff and students on Wednesday morning in the foyer. “Which is always an annual treat for us.” This concluded Dols report.
