More people in the United States die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. 

Essentia Health has a convenient, painless screening option for patients who are especially at risk. Eligible patients are between 50-80 years old; currently smoke or have smoked one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years. The screening tool is a low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scan. This is a computerized scan that uses special X-ray equipment to take detailed pictures of a patient’s lungs. It features a low dose of radiation and is quick and painless. You don’t have to take any medicine and no needles are used. Sometimes LDCT scans show abnormal areas — called nodules — in your lungs. Most nodules aren’t cancer, but if your screening finds a lung nodule, your doctor may recommend more tests. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.