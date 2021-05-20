National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week, which takes place from May 16 to May 22, is just one opportunity to thank the people critical to helping others in emergency situations in northern Mille Lacs County.
What some don’t know is that when in a crash or another emergency situation requiring medical treatment on the scene, a number of entities may respond.
Those responders may include Mille Lacs Health System (Isle and Onamia), Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal EMTs, Garrison Fire and First Responders, Pine Center First Responders, South Aitkin First Responders, Hillman First Responders, Grand Casino EMRs, Isle Police Department EMRs (Emergency Medical Responder officers), Onamia Police Department EMRs, or Mille Lacs County Sheriff EMRs.
Tribal Emergency Management and Tribal FF/EMT, Monte Fronk, said of his leadership role, “Even though I graduated from EMT (emergency medical technician) school, I still study every night. You can never learn too much about saving someone’s life especially in tribal and rural areas where our patients are our own family members, neighbors, friends, and even fellow first responders”
For Monte and other EMS workers, most of whom are uncompensated volunteers, they never know what the day will bring. “It’s a calling of service to others,” said Fronk.
His typical day, when not responding to an emergency situation, involves working on tribal emergency management plans to keep them updated, community risk reduction (CRR) activities as teaching basic first aid and CPR/AED classes, smoke alarm installation, Narcan training, child safety seats inspection, education or installs, fire extinguisher training, fire prevention and life safety education, and helping set up annual pet wellness clinics. He also works with federal, state, regional, and local public safety or response agencies to learn, train, and share information.
Said of the biggest challenges to the job, Fronk noted, “When you live in the Tribal community or a small community, we grieve with the ones we cannot save since they are our own family members, neighbors, friends, and fellow first responders. Many in large metro areas don’t experience this.”
Fronk encourages community members to take CPR and first aid classes since on Tribal lands and rural areas, time and distance is a reality. The sooner those life-saving measures can be administered to adults, children and infants, by others not in EMS, it helps the chances of their recovery once EMS arrives on scene.
The Garrison Fire Department and First Responders has a proud tradition of having highly trained EMRs and EMTs. “We respond to medical emergencies in the community and render first aid until ambulance personnel arrive,” said Jen Elleraas, a Garrison fire fighter. “We provide medical response for the following communities: The City of Garrison, Garrison Township, Hazelton Township, and the southern part of Bay Lake Township.”
The Garrison Fire Department and First Responders include Matt Biever, Gina Leibold, Mike Voltz, Chad Cooley, Aaron Eckhout, Bruce Breun, Clay Crowther, Melissa Murphy, Roger Marks, Amanda Johnson, Logan Anderson, Josh Thompson, Scott Luedtke, Stephan Davis, Shawn Monson, Luke Sahr, Jen Elleraas, Mitch Murphy, Brent Yaunick, Tanya Eckhout, Paul Moore, Cori Sehr, and Heather Yaunick.
Mille Lacs Health System Ambulance Manager Gina Becker said, “One of the greatest things I have realized since starting as the ambulance manager is how absolutely fantastic the people are. From hospital administration, to crews working the rigs, to emergency department staff and everyone else in between. People are wholeheartedly committed to this community and providing the best care for patients and employees alike.”
Working on the ambulance isn’t all about going to tragic car crashes and gruesome scenes, though that is part of the job at times, noted Becker. By and large, working on the ambulance means to care for the community and the people in it, in a multitude of ways. Helping with community events such as the Isle High School mock crash, helping with vaccination clinics and going to local schools to provide students with knowledge of basic first aid are all large parts of the job.
Over the past month, Becker has been helping with COVID-19 vaccination clinics by providing the shots to those from the community who signed up to receive them. One particularly memorable moment for Becker was when a young woman came in to get the vaccination who had a fear of needles, almost to the point of tears. “I spoke with her about how wonderful it was that she still came in to get the vaccination, facing one of her greatest fears,” recalled Becker. “We continued to talk about other things, like her beloved bulldog. Before she knew it, I was done giving the vaccination. She looked at me and asked, ‘Are you done already?’ I replied, ‘Yes, have been for about 30 seconds already.’ She was amazed that she didn’t feel a thing and actually gave me a hug for getting her through it. It is those moments, whether working on an ambulance or helping during a vaccination clinic, that make this job so wonderful.”
Knowing that the patient she is helping is having one of their worst days in life, is a perspective Becker tries to keep focused on. “Many times, communicating clearly, showing the patient and their loved ones empathy and compassion goes a long way to making their worst day ever just a little brighter,” said Becker. “That is what it is about, showing people in a place of darkness a few rays of sunshine.”
Becker gave advice to the public, reiterating the advice of Fronk, stating, “One of the greatest things you can do for your family and for ambulance crews is to educate yourself a bit on recognizing things like stroke and cardiac emergencies. Oftentimes, the earlier an acute illness is recognized and the sooner an ambulance crew is called to the scene, the better the outcome for that patient. Learn CPR and don’t wait until it is too late to call 9-1-1. Just a couple minutes can make a big difference in someone’s life.
Thank you, first responders, for your service to the community. - The Mille Lacs Messenger
