K9 officer Yazz began working in March of 2011 and was retired in 2017. Yazz worked in Mille Lacs county and had over 100 tracking arrests along with the drugs, cash and vehicles he helped officers seize.
K9 officer Yazz began working in March of 2011 and was retired in 2017. Yazz worked in Mille Lacs county and had over 100 tracking arrests along with the drugs, cash and vehicles he helped officers seize.
Photos provided
Skar began working in 2013 and served for six years. Skar was skilled in patrol duties and narcotics detection - including marijuana, methamphetamine, mushrooms, crack, cocaine and heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.