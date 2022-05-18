On Thursday, April 28, there was an informational meeting at Izatys that included a number of topics concerning Mille Lacs Lake. The meeting was scheduled to run from 5:30 - 7 p.m. but it was quickly apparent that with all the information that was being presented the meeting was going to go long. It ended up wrapping up with a public comment/question period that went until after 8 p.m. The DNR is hoping to make this an annual event.
Keep it clean campaign
The meeting kicked off with a presentation by Ann Brucciani Lyon about the Keep It Clean campaign at Mille Lacs Lake. Lyon said the initiative is a take off of programs previously started on Lake of the Woods and Red Lake to try to reduce the trash on the lake during the ice fishing season.
The Keep It Clean campaign is an initiative started to address the growing problem of garbage left on the ice by anglers during the ice fishing season. Keep It Clean focuses on raising awareness about the importance of leaving no trace.
Keep It Clean utilizes a variety of marketing tools, including: press releases, videos, social media posts, banners, posters, window clings, stickers, table tents, website content and geofencing depending on budget.
Geofencing will give mobile device users eligibility to receive an ad while on the lake stating that big fish like clean water, leave no trace, and please pick up and remove all garbage on the ice. The ad will link to the Keep It Clean website tab for those interested in learning more (https://mlacf.org/keep-it-clean/). Geofencing started on the lake late last winter while the ice fishing season was still open.
So far, the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation (MLACF) has raised over $5,000. If you would like to donate online, or mail a check, go to www.mlacf.org, click donate now and add a dedication to “Keep It Clean” to earmark the funds specifically for the campaign. Or to sign up, contact Ann Brucciani Lyon at 612-202-3793 or email annbruccianilyon@gmail.com
Mille Lacs Band telemetry study
Next up was a presentation by Carl Klimah, the fisheries manager for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The Band has had an ongoing telemetry (fish tracking) study since 2018 for adult walleyes (18-28 inches) and juveniles (7-11 inches)
In June of 2018, the study placed 61 receivers in the lake approximately 3,000 meters (1.86 miles) apart in a grid that covered the entire lake. There were also an additional 13 receivers placed in the incoming and outgoing rivers and streams. Each receiver has an approximate 800 meter (.5 mile) range of detection.
The study then tagged 70 adult and 70 juvenile walleyes the summer of 2018. Klimah said “The tagging takes about five minutes and we also have a “surgery cooler” if the fish needs some reviving.” The juveniles got a smaller version of the tag that the adults received. The adult tags have a battery life of two to three years and the juvenile tags are about 240 days. Klimah stated the mortality rate from the implant surgery was between five and ten percent.
The receivers were then retrieved in May of 2019 and the data was logged. Klimah said “We use stats for the walleye’s temperature, depth, life stage and a lot of other factors.” At that time it was estimated that 80% of the adult walleyes and 47% of the juveniles had survived. Klimah said he estimated about 40% of the adults are still swimming today.
The data revealed a number of discoveries that included: On a whole, adult walleyes prefer shallower water than the juveniles. The preferred water temperature (68 degrees) was preferred by both, but as a whole, the juveniles occupied warmer water. Both utilized the southeast bay because of the incoming river, and the north end sand proved to be vital to both as well.
There was an overlap in location for both classes of fish in Dec. and Jan. and Klimah said “If there is going to be cannibalism occurring, it’s more than likely happening during these winter months.”
The study also revealed the tagged fish did not move very far. The adults contacted on average 13 receivers and the juveniles only five.
The study also includes ciscoe, perch, northern pike and a few muskies, once again looking to find out their locations in the summer and winter. There is also some habitat mapping slated to start in 2022.
Klimah said only 25% of the data has been crunched so far, and he’s hoping to have the 2019/20 data done yet this spring and added “It will probably take another 2-3 years to complete the study.”
The tracking study is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tribes.
Sampling programs on Mille Lacs
Next up, Tom Heinrich, Mille Lacs fisheries supervisor gave a presentation on the sampling programs on the big lake. Mille Lacs Lake is one of the lakes in the Large Lake Program, which standardizes sampling across lakes so that trends in fish populations can be identified.
Several programs are annual, including creel survey , this way sampling can be tuned for individual lakes due to any changes. A recent significant change on Mille Lacs has been the expanding population of the smallmouth bass. Because of this change, a program specifically to sample smallmouth bass was added in 2019.
Heinrich started out with the northern pike study which is done during the spring spawning run. Heinrich said “A slow spring will drag out the spawning season”. The current study has been going on for the last five weeks. The study is to monitor size structure of the population. The general consensus is that the lake has a “High quality pike population” according to Heinrich. So far this year about 4% of the sampled females have been longer than 40-inches.
Heinrich then moved on to smallmouth bass. This study is done in late May through early June with electrofishing. Electrofishing is done at night and temporarily stuns the fish so it can be netted and processed.
This again is to determine size structure, but not population abundance. Heinrich said “smallmouth, like most fish, grow the fastest before becoming mature - when all they think about is eating and getting bigger”. Smallmouth grow to about 17-inches by age six. “Once mature - growth slows down” he added. A 20 inch fish is around nine years old, and Heinrich said - on average - this is about as big as most smallmouth get in the lake, but he has surveyed some fish as big as 23 inches.
The harvest regulation for smallmouth is under 17 inches. So once a fish exceeds that, they are essentially protected for life. Heinrich said “Per the creel survey, the harvest rate is about two percent of fish that are legal to harvest”. So, basically catch and release.
The talk turned to aquatic invasive species. Zooplankton have been monitored since 2006. Zooplankton are microscopic animals. The DNR monitors them for species mix and abundance.
Heinrich said “Zooplankton were higher in abundance in 2006 (that was the year zebra mussels were first discovered in the lake), then declined as zebra mussels increased in abundance.” He added that “The zooplankton tanked in 2014 through 2016.”
Zooplankton eat algae and are really the first - and very important - part of the food chain, as that is what all the small fish eat.
Heinrich said “Zebra mussels showed up in 2006, and peaked in 2012 and then declined”. One might say they ate themselves out of house and home, and then settled down to a realistic population. Heinrich noted “High levels of zebra mussels equal low levels of zooplankton.”
He also touched on spiny water fleas and noted they compete with small fish for food (zooplankton) but are good food for larger perch and tullibee.
Fall netting surveys
Heinrich then moved on to the fall gill net survey of walleyes. There are 32 inshore nets and 20 offshore nets. These nets have 5 panels of different mesh sizes so that a variety of sizes of fish are sampled. Walleye, perch and tullibee are the primary species caught, but smallmouth bass and northern pike are also sampled frequently.
The survey focuses on the size structure of fish, abundance, age, growth, age of maturity and the overall condition of the fish (fat or skinny). Heinrich noted “In the 90’s the fish were fat.” He theorized that this was due to high forage abundance and the fact that there was a higher removal of fish due to harvest, than what is happening currently.
Walleyes are aged with a bone called the otolith, it is located inside the back top portion of their heads, and has a ring on it for every year of their life. The bone is surgically removed from sampled fish.
Heinrich noted that the weather can have a big effect on the survey. He then put up a graph showing the strongest year classes through the years. The top classes since 2000 were: 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2017.
As far as the condition factor of the fish, Heinrich said it declined with the onset of zebra mussels in 2006, and “The walleyes are getting skinnier through the years.” A couple other notes on zebra mussels: Smallmouth population increased after they arrived, but the perch population declined overall, though the 2020 year class of perch is the biggest since 2009.
Heinrich touched on ciscoes and said “Ciscoes grow to about four to six inches their first summer and live to about 10 years. They last produced a strong year class in 2014, and do not produce a year class every year.”
Because they are very expensive to conduct, a walleye population estimate is done only every five years. Heinrich said “The 2018 study concluded there were 730,000 walleyes longer than 14-inches in the lake.” Between population estimates, a model is used to estimate the number of walleye in the lake. He also noted “The population estimates, population models and the fall netting surveys have similar trends.”
There was a stripping operation done on Mille Lacs in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The fry were marked with a chemical so they could be recognized in the future. There were 10 million fry stocked back into the lake in each of those years. Since the fry were marked, the number of fry produced naturally in the lake could be estimated.
Just to put into perspective how prolific Mille Lacs really is, in 2018 it produced 553 million fry all on its own. That year the state produced 540 million fry to stock all the rest of the lakes to be stocked that year. Heinrich said the fry grow to about six inches their first summer.
With that, the meeting was opened to question and answer - and there were quite a few as the attendance was good. Heinrich said “If you like the idea of this (and the people that attended did) fire me off an email and let me know and we’ll try to make this an annual thing”. Toms email is: Tom.heinrich@state.mn.us
There were also a couple of conservation officers on hand as well to field any questions in that regard. The meeting was hosted by the Mille Lacs Area Tourism Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.