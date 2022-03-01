Infusion therapy is an outpatient service primarily used to treat severe or chronic diseases and infections that may not respond to oral antibiotics. Medication is delivered via an IV, this allows for controlled dosing. Some medications need to be dripped slowly into the bloodstream (some types of chemotherapy), while other medicines need to reach the bloodstream quickly (in the instance of stroke/heart attack).
Infusion therapy also delivers medicines for a wide variety of conditions such as: blood clotting, dehydration, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune diseases, severe infections, insulin for type 1 diabetes, a “cocktail” for migraines, and many others.
Infusion Therapy is available at Mille Lacs Health System (MLHS), on the Onamia campus. It is a separate unit at the hospital specifically designated for those patients needing therapies that do not require hospitalization, but are essential to care, either temporarily or on an ongoing basis.
The infusion space is bright and airy with several private bays and one enclosed room. Nurses can closely monitor patients during treatments. Additionally, computers at the chair side are available for patients to check email, watch TV, or browse the Internet. A kitchenette provides light snacks and hydration.
Deborah Earl, Nurse Manager of Infusion Therapy & Surgical Services at MLHS explains a little about the Infusion Therapy experience at MLHS. “Our patients experience continuity in their care, through the coordination and the building of ongoing therapeutic relationships with our medical providers. This ensures smooth progression of care, with flexible service to the individual’s needs while managing their health condition.”
Infusion Therapies offered at MLHS include: IV therapies, catheter change, central line care, electrolyte replacement, PICC lines and ports, wound care, therapeutic phlebotomies, and blood transfusions.
Local patients and area visitors can get comforting and convenient infusion therapy care locally at Mille Lacs Health System. Call 320-532-2416 with questions or to set up infusion therapy.
