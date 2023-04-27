Death and dying in our country has become commercialized. There is nothing wrong with that! Unless you want to do it differently. One option is to do it your way and on your terms. To have some control when thing can feel out of control. An end of life doula can help you find some control over what you want your experience to be like and normalize an unchartered experience.

Most of us have lived in or visited an older home where there’s a parlor. Before the 19th century they were referred to as a parlor or a ‘death room’. These rooms were used for the family members to have a funeral at home. By the end of World War 1 things were changing. In 1910 the Ladies Home Journal suggested that this room was no longer a death room because it was used for many other things. The term living room became the common verbiage.

