Snacks are an important part of our daily diet. According to the USDA, the average American eats about 25 percent of their daily calories between meals. Unfortunately, many people are too often consuming foods and beverages that should be considered treats, not snacks.

Snacks should be foods that you eat between meals to keep energy levels up, and still follow healthy eating guidelines. Snacks can help you meet your daily totals of protein, fiber, and vitamins.

