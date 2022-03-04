I think most anglers would agree that the fishing on Mille Lacs Lake during the last few open water seasons has been nothing short of phenomenal, yet the allocations each year that are set for the lake do not reflect that.
The allocation this year was recently set at a disappointing 135,000 pounds. This comes on the heels of a number of seasons in a row of 150,000 pounds. Just about the time you think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it disappears again.
According to information from the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC), this past season anglers were approximately 40% below their share of the 150,000-pound quota, and almost half of that was post-mortality weight (fish that die after being released). A sore spot in itself.
Another statistic that was mentioned was that over the last 24 years anglers have been on average around 30% below the designated quota. Yet there is no “banking” of previous underages.
Only in 2016 did anglers exceed the quota - after the governor intervened to extend the season, and that was by a mere 6%, which was deducted from future allocations.
Trying to imagine what 30% of all those allocations over the last 24 years would add up to would be staggering in today’s figures of low allocations. Ten years ago we flirted with an allocation of over 400,000 pounds and didn’t even bat an eyelash.
Now we are stuck back in Groundhogs Day, and even though another year has gone by, not much has changed. One might even say it’s gotten worse with the reduction of an already low quota.
With multiple years of the same slot whether it was summer or winter, and now with this allocation number being so close to the last few years, there’s probably not much hope of a slot change either.
Many people think (and I’m one of them) that by not changing the slot to a smaller size fish, the abundant class of 2013 and now 2017 will again grow into a huge eating machine, and ultimately jeopardize future year classes.
The baby walleyes will become food for the bigger walleyes when there is a shortage of actual forage in the lake. Cannibalism has been a key problem on Mille Lacs for decades now - primarily due to slot limits.
As far as the regulations are concerned, if there was one regulation I would like to see changed, that would be the July shutdown. Albeit last year the lake was shut down for two weeks compared to the whole month the season before. I don’t think that is too much to ask to keep the premier walleye lake in the state open to walleye fishing the entire summer.
After many years of catch and release and shutdowns due to mythical post mortality fish, anglers have finally enjoyed some of the fruits of their labors with a small harvest window this past summer. It was half the month of May, and again beginning on Sept. 16 through Nov. 30.
This I would like to see again, even extend the harvest to June 15, seeing how far below anglers came in under the allocation. It has also been said that there is a substantial perch population in the lake right now as well, and if that is any indicator, the walleye bite could be slower due to all the natural forage in the lake.
The winter season has also been spotty, and that has historically been another indicator of the upcoming open water season. Yet another reason that anglers may again come in under the allocation that has been set.
So I’m not holding my breath for any big changes on the Mille Lacs walleye season regulations for 2022. As much as it would be nice for the anglers that like to take home some fish, it looks like Mille Lacs is going to be status quo as a great fishery to fish, but not to keep.
