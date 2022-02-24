Isaac Schultz announced Friday his campaign for the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly-created District 10B which includes the southern half of Morrison County, most of Benton County, central Mille Lacs County, and portions of Isanti and Kanabec County. Schultz is the District Director for Congressman Pete Stauber, and has held a number of leadership positions within the Republican Party over the years.
“As a lifelong resident of Central Minnesota, I will be a champion for the conservative values of our community and ensure our voice is heard in Saint Paul.” Schultz said. “My Christian faith and my conservative values have been instilled in me by my family, church, and community my entire life. I will fight for the rights of the unborn, defend our religious liberties, stand up for our 2nd Amendment, and protect our way of life from the radical Socialist-Democrat agenda in Saint Paul. I’m looking forward to a red wave in 2022 that will give Minnesota a Republican House, Republican Senate, and Republican Governor. I could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead.”
Isaac Schultz is a 5th generation resident of this district which his family helped settle over 150 years ago, clearing the land, building farms, and growing the rural agricultural economy that allows our community to thrive today. Schultz works in his family’s small business and is a 3rd generation auctioneer helping Minnesotans throughout the state. Schultz is a graduate of Upsala High School and the University of Northwestern, St. Paul.
