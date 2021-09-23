Isle 70th class reunion
A recent 70th Isle class reunion was held for 1951 graduates of Isle High School.
Twelve members attended including (front row) Ardis Haglie, Lois Kasper, Pauline Danaj, Dorothy Johnson, james Faue, and Lyle Skogen. In the back row are Jim Burman, Bob Zortman, Dick Haglund, Francis Cloutier, Lavonne Cooper, and Emma Volker.
