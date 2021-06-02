Dave Retka, president of the Isle Airport Association, spoke to the Isle City Council at their regular May 11 meeting regarding the possibility of allowing airplane under-wing camping at the airport.
He explained that airplane camping is simply camping under the wing of the airplane adding that it is another way to encourage visitors to the area. “It is a popular activity for a lot of pilots,” said Retka. “90 of 130 airports in the state have airplane camping.”
The issues of safety, liability and lack of restrooms were brought up. Retka said, “We have responsible adult pilots who would camp overnight. We also have a porta potty with water next to it. They’re not expecting hotel-type amenities.”
Retka outlined four rules that must be followed if camping: Arrival must be by aircraft; A call, text or email to let association know that the pilot would be camping would be required; A campfire must be in the designated firepit and extinguished upon departure; and area must be cleaned of any debris before departure.
Councilmember Dave Keding asked where people would camp. Retka responded, “Most people pitch a tent right next to their plane.” Kedding said that he would support it but was concerned about liability.
Isle Mayor Ernie Frie said that he is in support of it. Councilmember Naomi Creech said she also supports the possibility of camping.
Retka noted, “It’s been going on for years, but we would like it to be city-sanctioned.”
The measure passed with all councilmembers voting in support, minus Monica Keding who voted “no.”
Alarm going off on Malone Island
During the public works section of the meeting, it was reported that the septic alarm continues to go off. City clerk Jamie Hubbell said that the calls and door hangers are not working and that it’s concerning because of the proximity to the lake. She said the problem may be occurring because of so many people being at home due to COVID. The Council asked people on Malone Island to be mindful of what goes down their sewer and drains.
Police report: Driver smoking marijuana strikes another vehicle
Isle Police Chief Mark Reichel during his police report for the month of April stated that the department responded to an automobile accident. The driver that hit a vehicle admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the accident. The subject failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
He also reported a number of police calls including dogs running at large, people at the city park arguing and a driver of a truck doing burnouts at the high school who was cited for careless driving. Reichel also reported that a male individual was walking on the road tweaking on meth and was issued a citation. He also reported a $14,500 theft by swindle that is currently under investigation.
A baggie of marijuana was found in the entrance of the Dollar General store in Isle. A citation for theft was also issued at the location.
Reichel also reported landlord/tenant eviction issues, hypodermic needles found in a business bathroom, alleged child maltreatment and neglect, counterfeit $20 bills being passed at a local business, stolen checks, harassment complaints, noise complaints, suspicious activity, stolen property, traffic stops, welfare checks, and warrant arrests.
Reichel noted that the police department actively looks for and arrests individuals with warrants, but because of COVID restrictions, the county jail will only take felony warrants.
Reichel stated that one of his officers may be leaving and that he contacted a former officer who would like to come back to the area. The Council unanimously approved Reichel offering the officer employment should his current officer leave.
