isle city council.jpg

Sworn in

Ginger Houle, Monica Keding and Don Dahlen were sworn in at the regular Isle City Council meeting for another term, along with Ernie Frie as mayor.

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

Isle City Council officially swore in members for the new term at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The makeup of the council remained the same, including appointed member Don Dahlen; Councilmembers Ginger Houle, Monica Keding and Dahlen, along with Mayor Ernie Frie took the oath of office once more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.