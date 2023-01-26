Isle City Council officially swore in members for the new term at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The makeup of the council remained the same, including appointed member Don Dahlen; Councilmembers Ginger Houle, Monica Keding and Dahlen, along with Mayor Ernie Frie took the oath of office once more.
Both Monica and Dave Keding remotely tuned into the council meeting from a public space while out of town via a video call.
According to the Isle police chief, Mark Reichel, the department ended 2022 7.4% over budget, which was attributed to “uncontrollable expenses,” such as utilities. City Clerk Jamie Hubbell said in a later email that the general fund reserves balances from 2022 will cover the additional expenses.
Back in November, Reichel proposed purchasing less lethal bean bag shotguns, which would be used as an alternative to deadly force, he said. “It’s just a matter of time when it becomes a deadly force situation with some of the individuals we deal with in the city.”
Frie made a motion on Jan. 10 to purchase the shotgun, about a $1,250 purchase, which will come from the department’s 2023 capital equipment budget. Reichel said the DNR uses similar guns and the city will need to have a policy on the books regarding their use.
Public works supervisor Jason Minenko reported that the backhoe is in Grand Rapids for repair. He explained that the metal screen in the transmission is plugging up, causing fluid to ooze everyone. The transmission needs to be removed entirely, the screen needs to be replaced, along with gaskets. At the time of the meeting, there wasn’t an estimate for what the work would cause, but Minenko said, “I’m sure it’ll be bad.” But the work needs to be done. Unfortunately, he added, “This is the worst time of year to lose it.”
The Isle water and wastewater system improvements will not reach substantial completion until June 30, 2023, extending the project by about two months, according to City Engineer Tim Ramerth. Ramerth said, while the extension does result in a contract increase, the city is “way within contingency dollars” to cover the cost.
The Lions Club will manage gambling now at the Isle Municipal Liquor store, who will use a POS system, helping to increase accuracy and accountability. For the month of December, both revenues and expenses increased from 2021 to 2022. Manager Nikki Johann reported revenue came to nearly $75,000 in December, about $3,000 more than 2021. Expenses from 2021 to 2022 saw about a $67,000 increase. For 2022, the liquor store came in under budget, using 98.1% of what was budgeted.
The muni is planning to host the “State’s Smallest Parade” on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17. With the parade, corned beef and cabbage will be served. Johann also hopes attendance will increase for the envelope game, which began this month.
Last month, the council approved the purchase of a bar cooler for the muni, up to the amount of $2,600. The cooler presently in the muni had issues with water pooling at the bottom, a concern during state inspections. This month, “for some miraculous reason,” the cooler no longer has any water pooling at the bottom, Johann said. The problem seems to have resolved and has not had water for the last few weeks. As a result, the council was able to table the purchase of the cooler.
Fire Chief Dave Miller reported that the fire department did not receive the grant from FEMA to purchase air packs. As an alternative, the department sought a loan option from First National Bank of Milaca - Lakeside Office and what financing through the vendor would look like.
City Clerk Jamie Hubbell said that financing through the local bank is cheaper than with the vendor. Miller asked the council to move forward with that option, as “air packs are not going to get any cheaper.”
In terms of donations for the air packs, the Lions Club has already donated $10,000 in support of the fundraising effort, and the city of Wahkon donated $2,500 as well.
Tony Brumm addressed the council on behalf of the airport commission. Before the council once more is the lease that has been on the table for about a year with changes. The current lease, as is, does not expire until 2026.
Frie told Brumm, “You guys are getting one heck of a deal out there.” Brumm agreed. Right now, the association pays $350 to the city; each hangar owner, of which there are seven, also pays $350 per year.
Frie compared the airport commission to the muni. He believes it’s important for residents to “see the airport giving back to the community.” While Frie called the airport a “huge asset” for the city, he wants to see more of a financial contribution. Similarly to the muni, if the airport commission could contribute something like $15,000 to the city, that would go a long way.
Brumm was receptive to the idea. “I’ll make a commitment right now,” he said. “I’ll do everything in my power to help fix the broken fences.” Brumm said he will shoot for raising $15,000 to contribute back to the city.
Dahlen said the city should keep in mind that the commission is already covering maintenance costs of the airport. Brumm appreciated the acknowledgement but maintained wanting to contribute the amount discussed.
The city of Isle was ready to welcome on new hire, Georgia Bearheart, as the deputy clerk and utility billing. Frie said the number of applicants for the position was “surprising,” and there was a good pool of candidates to select from.
There is still a vacant seat on the planning and zoning committee; interested applicants can contact city hall or Councilor Ginger Houle at ginger@cityofisle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.