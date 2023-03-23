The President’s Award went to First National Bank-Milaca, Lakeside office, for their “outstanding community service and involvement.” From left to right, Chamber President Daron Stenvold, Roxanne Staricha, Zeb Dehler and outgoing president, Nick Skogen.
Rhonda Skoog (not pictured), recently retired Teal’s Market manager, was this year’s Citizen of the Year. Accepting on her behalf was John Becker, center, who is the new manager. Pictured with him is Stenvold, left, and Skogen, right.
Photos by Linda Dahlen
The Isle Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and awards event at McQuoid’s Inn Event Center. A big thanks to McQuoid’s for providing the venue at no charge to the Chamber. Many people braved blizzard conditions to attend the event which included a great buffet catered by Dan’s Catering, Door Prizes, Silent Auction and best of all, music provided by Event Planner Danie Powell who not only DJ’d, but is also the chamber secretary.
Outgoing Chamber President Nick Skogen MC’d the event, handing the baton off to newly elected president, Daron Stenvold.
First National Bank Lakeside office was presented the Presidents Award for outstanding community service and involvement with the Isle Chamber. FNB supports countless community events and was especially thanked for being the host venue for the Chamber’s Christmas in the Park event for several years.
Rhonda Skoog who recently retired as manager of Teal’s Market received the Citizen of the Year Award for her tireless efforts that span many years supporting the Mille Lacs Area and countless non-profit organizations, including the Chamber.
Silent auction items and door prizes were donated by many local business and individuals, including First National Bank, Teals Market, Beamish Metal Works, Mille Lacs Health System, South Isle Family Campground, Isle Bay Salon, Century 21 Ronda Bjornson, Mille Lacs Lake Friends of the Library, Trinity Lutheran Church, Isle Garden Club Teals Market, Daron Stenvold, Linda Dahlen, and many others.
