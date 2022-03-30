Early during the March meeting of the Isle School Board, resignations and hirings were approved, including: resignations by Marcia Balder as C-quad girls basketball coach, Katie Revert as JH volleyball coach, Tim Honek as JH boys basketball coach, Melissa Maxwell, asst. pre K-6 principal, Dale Peterson bus driver and Tanya Lauifi as fitness center coordinator at IREC. Approved hirings included: contract renewal of Jeremy Schultz as 7-12 principal, Debra VanDriel - para, Gordon Swain as bus driver and Melanie Johnson Swain as van driver.
The IHS senior class request for early dismissal on May 24-26 was also approved by the Board.
The annual Wolf Ridge Trip scheduled for March 30 to April 1 was approved, as was the new Mille Lacs Raiders logo/mascot package, (see pictures on page 3) and an overnight stay requested by the Raiders’ baseball team who play in an April 22 tournament hosted by Nevis.
Spring coaches were also listed and approved by the Board to include, baseball head coach Tyler Soderstrom and assistant Jason Runyan; softball head coach Darcey Remer and assistant Aleia Haggberg; golf head coach Travis Turgeon and assistant Dave Osterman; and track head coach Jim Henrickson and assistant Dominic Kruse.
Next on the agenda was the superintendent’s report delivered by Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner, who began by thanking those who helped facilitate the “I Love to Read” program along with those who helped with a successful family night featuring an Ojibwa story teller.
He praised Mrs. Exsted who is in the process of reviewing and researching projection and display solutions for classrooms and told the Board that the staff of grades 3-10 are preparing for statewide testing in reading, math and science this spring.
Kapsner also reported on several building, ground and food service concerns, including roof leaks from the thawing of the past few weeks that were dealt with by staff and several minor health and safety topics in the school that have led to dealing with areas of concern and non-compliance.
As far as the IREC/Community Ed and School finance areas are concerned, Kapsner reported that the district office staff was working closely with district finance officer Dave Lampat on school finance topics that include managing a number of grants, in addition to local financial activity to prepare for the preliminary fiscal year 2023 budget.
Also, Katie Raverty, the District Native American liaison, completed the Title 6, Part I application for federal funding of American Indian programming and will be working on Part II dealing with school leadership to identify needs and set goals.
IREC administrative assistant Lisa Dunphy is busy planning the summer rec schedule, including programs offered in baseball, softball and T-ball, along with plans for tending to the community garden. Dunphy reported registering over 100 participants in the summer programs.
As for the high school report: Principal Jeremy Schultz noted that the IHS chapter of the National Honor Society raised over $600 via their Penny War competition with money going for a Leukemia and Lymphoma Research group. The chapter is also planning for their Spring Red Cross Blood Drive set for March 31.
A “Registration Day” was held on March 14 where students grads 6-11 were given information on how the scheduling process works and what classes are needed to complete junior and senior high.
High school seniors packed food for a Feed My Starving Children campaign they ran as a class-service project and the junior/senior high school theater production, “North Woods Nonsense“ was performed for the general public four times to fine reviews. (See pictures of that production on page 10 of the Messenger).
The report submitted by athletic/activities director Tyler Soderstrom included numbers from Isle and Onamia scheduled to take part in the spring sports programs: Varsity/JV baseball: 30 grades 9-12, Varsity/JV softball: 27 grades 9-12, Boys golf: 12, grades 7-12, Girls golf: four, grades 7-12, Girls track: 28 grades 7-12. Other spring activities by the numbers include: Varsity speech: 13 grades 7-12, Trapshooting 31 grades 7-12 (includes just Isle boys and girls).
Earlier this winter the Minnesota State High School League approved implementation of a shot clock in boys and girls basketball, beginning in the 2023-24 season. Soderstrom said he has received a quote for installation of a shot clock on the school scoreboard and hopefully the clock would be up and running in the coming year.
The MSHSL regions also passed by a vote of 9-7 to consider adding boys volleyball to their list of sanctioned activities. That issue will be voted on by the MSHSL Rep Assembly this spring.
