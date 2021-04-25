The Isle Huskies girls softball team opened its 2021 season on April 15 with an 11-1 loss to the Rush City Tigers in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Isle recorded just four hits and their batters struck out nine times, while Rush City scored in four of their five innings, pounding out 12 hits, including two home runs, and striking out six times against the Huskies starter, Jill Thompson.
Rush City 3 2 0 5 1 11
Isle 0 0 1 0 0 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.