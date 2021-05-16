The Isle Huskies baseball team lost a close encounter to conference rival Rush City but found their first win of the season three days later by beating Wrenshall.
Rush City
The Isle Huskies came so close to winning their first game of the season when they lost 4-3 in extra innings to the Rush City Tigers on May 4.
The Huskies lost despite out-hitting the Tigers, 8-3.
“Jacob Gallion and Daniel Miller pitched well enough for us to win, but we just made a few too many defensive mistakes and didn’t get the timely, clutch hit we needed when we had runners in scoring position,” said Isle coach Tyler Soderstrom as he described the loss. Gallion and Miller game up just three hits and struck out 10, but Tiger pitching ended up striking out 17 Huskies through nine innings.
Isle 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 3
RC 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 4
Wrenshall
The Isle Huskies were looking to pick up their first win of the season after dropping their first eight games when they took on the Wrenshall Wrens on May 7.
The Huskies carried an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but a fluke collision at home plate sent their catcher, Daniel Miller, to the hospital with a broken nose, leading to the Wrens scoring three runs to tighten the score.
Jacob Gallion earned the win for Isle surrendering no runs on one hit over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven. Before getting injured, Miller threw one and one-third innings in relief, and Gallion eventually re-entered the game to record the last seven outs.
Isle 1 0 4 0 2 1 0 8
Wrenshall 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 4
