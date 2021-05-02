The Isle Huskies boys baseball team was left still looking for their first win of the season after losing all three games played last week.
Ogilvie
In the first game of a double-header against the Ogilvie Lions on April 20, the Isle Huskies out-hit their hosts,11-7, but lost by 10 runs due in part to nine errors on defense and 13 walks issued by their pitchers.
Daniel Miller led the Huskies on offense, reaching base all four times came to the plate with three hits and a walk, and scored four runs. Willy Stalker and Jacob Gallion each had two hits for Isle.
Isle 1 5 4 2 0 12
Ogilvie 2 8 7 3 -- 20
Ogilvie
In the second game of the April 20 double-header vs. Ogilvie, the Isle Huskies lost, 11-2.
Isle pitching gave up 11 runs on seven hits and struck out nine Ogilvie batters, but seven walks by Isle pitching, three errors by Isle defense and just one hit on offense led to the Huskies defeat.
Ogilvie 4 3 1 1 2 11
Isle 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hill City/Northland
Hill City pitching threw four innings of no-hit ball and their offense scored 13 runs in a 13-0 rout of the visiting Isle Huskies on April 23.
Isle pitching gave up 13 runs, of which just four were earned. They allowed five hits, struck out eight but gave up 12 walks.
Isle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill City 9 2 0 2 -- 13
