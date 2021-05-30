The Isle Huskies baseball record fell to 3-12 with a split of their two, actually three scheduled games, last week. The Huskies beat McGregor and had a double-header scheduled with East Central, but the teams played just the first game and scratched the second because of the Eagles other school commitments.
McGregor
The McGregor Mercs hosted the Isle Huskies in a non-conference baseball game on May 17. Although being out-hit 8-7, Isle found a way to win their third game of the season, 13-8, thanks in part to a 6-run second inning and a 3-run seventh. Starting pitcher Jacob Gallion went the first 2.2 innings, giving up just one runs on two hits. The Mercs pulled to within one run of the lead, but Daniel Miller came in to pitch three scoreless innings to secure the win. Miller and Conner Risvold each had two hits for the Huskies.
Isle 1 6 0 2 1 0 3 13
McG 1 0 4 3 0 0 0 8
East Central
East Central pitching held the visiting Isle Huskies to no runs, just four hits, struck out 14 and took advantage of five Huskies’ errors leading to a 4-0 win on May 20.
Isle pitchers Jacob Gallion and Daniel Miller were also pretty stingy, giving up single runs in four different innings and allowing just four hits while striking out eight Eagle batters.
Miller had two of Isle’s four hits.
Isle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
EC 1 1 0 0 1 1 -- 4
