The Isle Chamber of Commerce honored its citizen of the year and presented the President’s Award at its annual Christmas party Dec. 7 at McQuoids. The evening featured food from Dan’s Catering, beverages, a silent auction and business card raffle, and a State of the Chamber address from president Nick Skogen.
Each year the Isle Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the “best of the best” with its Citizen of the Year Award. Past awards have gone to a number of long-time Isle area individuals who are the behind the scenes heroes or heroines, people who give endlessly of themselves and in ways not often seen. Their families support them by pitching in and their children mirror the same ethics that their parents model to them.
The citizen of the year award for 2021 was presented to David Miller. Miller took over his father’s trucking business, Miller Trucking in 1995. That same year, he joined the Isle Fire Department, and moved up the ranks, becoming fire chief in 2008. Miller has led the fire department and the fire relief association, making the department what it is today. He was also a major advocate for a new fire hall in 2016. Miller always credits his co-chief and the entire department for its achievements. Miller also recently became the transportation director for the school district, a full time job in itself.
Miller is involved in the community through many events, such as fire pancake breakfast and motorcycle ride, Isle Days and Fire Ball competition, his kids’ sports and extra circular activities. Other events he has volunteered to participate in are prom, after prom, National Night Out, fire prevention week and many others.
Miller was born and raised in Isle – his parents are Joyce and Carl Miller. He and his wife Nancy have three children, Megan, Emily and Daniel.
Chamber president Nick Skogen presented the 2021 President’s Award to Daron Stenvold.
Stenvold, former owner of some 15 years of The Wharf Resort and Tucans Bar/Restaurant, was always involved in the business community and the chamber over the years. He is now with Impel Authority as a marketing expert and business coach. Skogen said Daron has tirelessly helped the Chamber and getting exposure through our Facebook page and other avenues to get the value of Chamber membership to our business community. The Chamber got a grant this year to help businesses in our post pandemic economy, and Daron stepped up to facilitate that program and is still doing so now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.