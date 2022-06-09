Dave Mueller

The Isle Area Chamber of Commerce awarded the 7th annual Educator of the Year Award June 2 to Isle High School science teacher, Dave Mueller. Mueller has taught science at Isle Schools for 19 years. He has a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters in Education. He has received various awards during his career including Leadership in Educational Excellence Award and Staff of the Month. Mueller makes every effort to create hands on, experiential learning activities that are engaging and stimulating to students. He helps students see the connection between abstract concepts in science and real life by designing and delivering experiential learning.

This is the 7th year the Isle Area Chamber has given the Educator of the Year Award.  Nominations come from colleagues, businesses, and local citizens each year. The Chamber Board of Directors reviews all nominations for the final decision process. Past recipients beginning with 2016 were Jen Ernest, Michele Haggberg, Kaley Turgeon, Jean Novak, Tama Exted and Mariah Tronnes.

