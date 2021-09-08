The Isle City Council at their last regular meeting discussed and debated about where to put forth American Rescue Plan (ARP, the second phase of COVID relief funds) money which was approximately $42,000 for the first payment.
City Clerk Jamie Hubbell said that the City was given parameters in what is eligible and that much of their list was not eligible. She recommended the City take $10,000 to reimburse the general fund for the liquor store deficit and funds that were drained due to COVID strains.
Other necessities, Hubbell said, were fire hoses and nozzles, CPR masks for the police department and the replacement of police uniforms including bullet proof vests. “Right now, none of the officers have a change of uniforms,” noted Hubbell.
Mayor Ernie Frie questioned using funds toward fire department equipment since the department has money in their general fund. Council member Naomi Creech agreed that the department should have budgeted for it themselves. “They had the choice to replace the equipment for the last several years,” she noted.
Council member Dave Keding said that he observed them leaking and thought the City should pay to replace them. “I don’t want to send a firefighter to a fire with leaky hoses,” said Keding. Hubbell noted that the department is able to pay for it out of their budget.
Council member Monica Keding made a motion to approve the lost funds due to the City paying out unemployment benefits. “I think we can all agree on the unemployment reimbursement,” she said. The motion passed.
Another motion was made to have the replacement of fire hoses and nozzles come out of the fire department reserves which was approved, along with the funding for bullet proof vests.
Industrial park and engineering updates
City engineer, Tim Ramerth, addressed the Council and noted that water meter, well house and historic water tower demolition bids went out. He also stated that all of the easements in the water and sewer project for the industrial park have been verbally agreed on.
Hubbell stated that the City went to court with one property owner and that the court awarded the City judgment for the property for the amount of the value of that property at $2,800.
Ramerth said that the City has a contract agreement with the State for connecting Father Hennepin to the city’s sewer system and added that the city holding ponds will be able to handle the flowage that comes from the park.
