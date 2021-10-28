A public hearing was held during the Isle City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12 to discuss an amendment to a city ordinance involving short term residential rentals.
The amended ordinance states that “any home, cabin, condominium or similar building represented to the public as a place where sleeping accommodations are furnished to the public on nightly or weekly, and for less than thirty (30) days, basis for compensation” will need to comply with specific standards and procedures in order to rent the structure.
Any home occupation defined in the ordinance shall require an interim use permit issued by the City of Isle for a fee of $250.
The issue was brought to city council in September when the City received complaints from neighboring residents of Airbnb and Vrbo-type rentals and the noise associated with such rentals. At that time, the City learned that some owners of these properties were not reporting the required 3% tax for the rentals.
City Clerk Jamie Hubbell said at that time that it is a state violation to operate this type of rental without a Minnesota Department of Health license and that the State has been cracking down on these violations in light of the pandemic. “Every property that operates needs to file with the Minnesota Department of Health, and it’s a $375 annual fee,” she said at the September meeting.
The purpose of the amended ordinance, according to ordinance language, is to prevent competition within the business district and to provide a means through specific standards and procedures by which home occupations can be conducted in residential neighborhoods without jeopardizing the health, safety and general welfare of the surrounding neighborhood.
The language separated “permitted home occupations” from “special home occupations,” with permitted home occupations including small businesses such as an art studio, dressmaking, secretarial services, home daycares, etc. Special home occupations include small businesses such as barber or beauty services, caterers, day care for over 12 children, bed and breakfasts, short term rentals, dog grooming, ice fish house rental taxidermy, etc.
In cases of “special home occupations,” a public hearing is required of the owner of the property with a public notice in the local newspaper and a mailed notice to homeowners within 350 feet of the property alerting them to the hearing.
A second public hearing will be held during the public hearing portion of the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.
