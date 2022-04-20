At the April Isle City Council meeting last week, the first six items on the agenda were covered in over one and one-half hours, leaving council-members and those in the audience squirming with fanny-fatigue knowing there were at least four more issues left to address. One of those issues — a review, amendment or a repeal of the city’s 3% lodging tax ordinance — was destined to be the main topic of the evening. Luckily for all involved, the main topic, along with the remainder of the agenda items were acted on in swift order and the meeting was adjourned before 8 p.m.
The seventh item on the Council’s agenda was to be a revisiting of the city’s lodging tax — a 3% tax annually assessed the two resorts and handful of VRBO’s within the city limits. Councilwoman Monica Keding took immediate charge of this issue saying that pros and cons of this ordinance had been discussed at length during past Council meetings, so she recommended the Council vote on the issue right then and there. A motion was made to “repeal the 3% tax” and the motion was passed unanimously. The city clerk did inform the Council that a $250 special use permit charge would be assessed each of the VRBOs and the two resorts as would any other such entity doing business within the city limits. This special use permit charge is much less than what the 3% tax was generating, but the City of Isle was earning just over $1,000 in administration fees with nearly $50,000 being forwarded to the local Mille Lacs tourism council. Plus, Isle was the only municipality within the Mille Lacs area imposing such a tax, so it made sense (and cents) for the city to drop the tax.
In other business conducted that night, the Council approved acceptance of the Standard Allowance of over $87,000 they were scheduled to received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), money given to cities across the nation to make up for revenue loss due to the pandemic. Some of that ARPA money has already been deposited in the Isle’s general fund and spent on several ARPA-approved projects. The city expects to see over $72,000 from that Standard Allowance fund coming to town within the next year.
Department reports were presented, including a report from Isle police chief Mark Reichel who mentioned that his department had responded to 280 calls in March, including several car accidents, motion and panic alarms, complaints about animals in the area, criminal damage to property, responding to driving complaints, family service referrals, criminal sexual conduct charges, a gas drive-off, a fraud-forgery scam, robberies, harassment, several medical related issues and warrant arrests.
Reichel also reminded the Council that the general public is invited to a community bowling night on Monday evening, April 18 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Isle Bowl and Pizza. People interested in joining the fun may register at Isle High School by Wednesday, April 13.
Nikki Johann, manager of the Municipal Liquor Store in downtown Isle, (pictured above) told the Council she is hopeful the bar portion of the Muni, which has been closed for much of the past two years, could be re-opened to the public by May 18.
Isle mayor Ernie Frie spoke in defense of the decision to reopen the bar, saying, “We know what this Muni means to locals and I think we have such a good new manager in Nikki.”
The Council made note of the fact that the city’s annual clean-up day is scheduled for June 4 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Acceptable items to be discarded may be brought to the city’s recycling bin.
City Engineer, Tim Ramerth brought the Council up to date on five Isle city projects his firm is currently managing, including the water/sewer project throughout the city, the water-meter installment project set to begin in mid-June, the well house project including some snags with regard how to fuel the building and some costs involved, the progress being made on the project for running sewer from Father Hennepin State Park and water and sewer provided to the local Industrial Park, negotiating final payment to RC Habeck for work his excavating company completed digging mains across Hwy. 47 with potential sewer hook-up capabilities to a portion of Isle south of town.
Ramerth informed the Council that heads-up alerts would be sent to Isle City residents prior to the water/sewer/metering projects so people could prepare for conversion times for installation of the new meters and other works involved with the water/sewer project.
