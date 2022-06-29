The June 14 Isle City Council meeting started off like every other meeting, the intentions of being swift and efficient; two hours and forty one minutes later, it did not feel that way!
The meeting opened with an introduction by Mille Lacs County Sheriff candidate, Travis Johnson. Johnson introduced himself and gave the council and public a summary of his history and qualifications.
From there, the City Council declared that three seats — mayor and two Council seats — will be vacant for the 2022 general elections.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting; the Council approved the final reading of new Ordinance 195, concerning implementation of a water meter installation fee and fine for the new project. Anyone who does not get their free installation scheduled by the contractor timelines could receive a fine of $75 and then have to pay the City $200 to install their new radio meter.
Ordinance 196 to amend the Mayor’s term to 4 years was tabled for discussion until the full council was in attendance, (Dave Keding was on vacation).
An additional two more special use permits were approved for Short Term Rental properties. Mayor Frie stated that they may need to review this next year after receiving quite a few complaints on how many properties have become VRBO/AirBnB home businesses in town.
Managers gave their May reports to Council and Public Works supervisor; Jason Minenko was approved to accept a bid from ROCON Paving for repaving Malone Island Dr. out to Hwy. 47 for $58,000. Minenko also provided the Consumer Confidence Report for 2021 Drinking Water results.
Police Chief Mark Reichel stated that National Night Out will be Aug. 2 this year and held at the City Park again (weather permitting).
City Engineer Tim Ramerth updated the council on the status of all the projects underway, including the arrival of the radio meters, the new well house construction and the beginning of the new water main line install on Isle St. E.
The longest part of the meeting was rehashing information with the new Airport Committee Commissioner; Tony Brumm. Brumm attempted to discuss and inquire about the history of the relationship with the airport and the city to be able to come back to the council with a new perspective and a new future for that property for the city. Hangar Lease agreement edits were discussed and will be reviewed at the next meeting.
The meeting ended on a better note with the amended Liquor Department Budget approval for 2022 with the re-opening of the on-sale bar totals and an approved budget transfer to the general fund in the amount of $3000. Council encourages everyone to come and patronize the store and/or bar this summer and support the profits being poured back into the community.
